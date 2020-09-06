Sports

Enrique on Messi: Club always above any player

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, now the boss of Spain, suggested on Saturday the club should have allowed the Argentina forward to leave.
“It’s a sensitive issue,” said Luis Enrique, ahead of Spain’s game against Ukraine on Sunday.
“I think clubs are above every player. Barcelona was founded in 1899 and is one of the best in the world, it has won titles forever.
“Clearly there has been a wonderful relationship. Leo has made Barca grow exponentially but I would have liked it a lot more if an agreement had been reached.”
Luis Enrique managed Messi at Barca from 2014 to 2017 and they won the treble together in 2015.
He added: “Sooner or later Messi will stop playing at Barca. The club will continue to win titles without Messi just as Messi will continue to be wonderful for many years if he leaves.”
Messi’s grudging acceptance that he will have to stay put after losing his stand-off with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu means his long-term future is still in doubt.
The 33-year-old was absent from training on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Mikel denies link with Biafra agitation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, has denied reports in some sections of the media (not New Telegraph) linking him to the Biafra agitation in Nigeria. According to news published last month, it was reported that the former Chelsea midfielder stated that Biafra is what Nigeria needs and not an Igbo president but Mikel called […]
Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Europa League kings Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne. The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty – and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net. It means […]
Sports

Udeze wants Rohr to make Yobo defensive trainer

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Charles Ogundiya Ex-international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to make newly appointed national team assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, the defensive trainer for the team.   While commending the Nigeria Football Federation for the appointment, Udeze said the appointment has shown former internationals that the country would always remember them even when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: