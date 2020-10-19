Metro & Crime

#ENSARS: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…..Begs youths to suspend protests

As part of the moves to address the demands of the protesting youths calling for the reformation of the Nigerian Police to end brutality and abuse of human right, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to ensure justice for victims of brutality by the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS).
Governor Sanwo-Olu also appealed to the protesters vacate the roads and allow Nigerians go about their normal busineses espcially when their actions were already yielding desired results, urging them to suspend the protests and create an atmosphere for the resolution of all pending demands.
The Panel is chaired by a Retired Judge of the Lagos High Court, Justice Doris Okuwobi.
Other members of the panel include: Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN)– representing the Civil Society; Mr. Taiwo Lakanu – a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police; Ms. Patience Udoh – representing the Civil Society; Mr. Segun Awosanya – Human Rights Activist; Mrs Olutoyin Odusanya – Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Centre; Two Representatives of the protesting youth and a Representative of the National Human Rights Commission.
Speaking while inaugurating the panel, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the development was in response to one of the demands of our youth and in line with the resolution of the National Economic Council on October 15, 2020, under the Chairmanship of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. He said that in the last two weeks, the nation has witnessed the justified protests of our youth against police brutality, adding that the pain of our young ones has been felt in various parts of our state and country as well as in the diaspora.

