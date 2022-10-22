Enslavement to foreign cultures responsible for youths’ immorality – Jimi Solanke 

Veteran actor, dramatist and folk singer, Pa Jimi Solanke, has blamed the prevalence of moral decadence in the society to what he described as the enslavement of the minds of the youths by foreign cultures.

Solanke said, it was regrettable that, Nigerian youths have lost their identity to the overwhelming influence of foreign cultures.

Solanke disclosed this at a state banquet, organised by the Ogun State government to mark the 80th birthday of the veteran poet and playwright in Abeokuta, on Saturday.

The event also saw the unveiling of evergreen songs of Solanke and the presentation of “Grandmaster, a photojournal of Pa Jimi Solanke”.

Solanke insisted that, the youths must retrace their steps and free themselves from the encumbrances from the foreign world, so as to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...