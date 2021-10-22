News Top Stories

Ensure free, fair guber polls by all means in Anambra, Buhari charges Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the service Chiefs to deploy all means legally possible to ensure the conduct of free and fair election in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. This disclosure was made tojournalistsyesterdaybythe National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), after a SecurityCouncilmeeting withthe President, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President directed all the security and intelligence agencies to do everything necessary to resist any threat posed by non-state actors to derail the election. Monguno declare that the government would not sit back to see any non state actor setting a dangerous precedent by making the conduct of an election impossible while ordering the security to enforce security even when the whole state could be overwhelmed by their presence.

It would be recalled that the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had hinted that all options, including the declaration of a state of emergency, would be deployed to ensure a peaceful conduct of the Anambra State guber polls. Monguno said: “Today’s meeting of the National Security Council focused its attention on several issues, primarily the elections in Anambra State, which will be held on November 6. “Council observed recent trends in which a lot of violent activities have been taking place and Council is desirous of seeing a hitch free election being conducted by next month.

Our Reporters

