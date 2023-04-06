Ensure implementation of Nigeria Start-up Act, Buhari orders NITDA

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Secretariat of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to ensure full implementation of the Nigeria Start-up Act (NSA) Buhari gave this order yesterday while inaugurating the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship which he chairs.

The NSA provides incentives and support for start-ups, including tax breaks and access to funding. The inauguration pre- ceded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and had members of the Digital Innovation Council in attendance.

This came as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, noted that Nigeria has been at the forefront of the remarkable growth of start- ups in Africa, with Nigerian start-ups rising over $4 billion between 2019 and 2022.

He noted that Nigeria produced four out of the seven unicorns in Africa placing the value of the companies at $7.5 billion. Buhari, therefore, charged members of the Council to harness the potential of Nigeria’s young and innovative population, who have demonstrated their ingenuity, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit in creating innovative solutions to the challenges of the nation and the continent.

“With this inauguration, which serves as our first meeting, I hereby direct the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), to convene another meeting of the Council in May 2023 to make further progress on the implementation of the Act,” he directed.

Members of the Council include the Vice-President who doubles as the Vice Chairman; the Minister responsible for Communications and Digital Economy, who will preside over the Council in the absence of the President and Vice President; the Minister responsible for Finance, Budget and National Planning; the Minister responsible for Industry, Trade and Investment; the Minister responsible for Science, Technology and Innovation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Others are four representatives of the Start-up Consultative Forum, one representative of the Nigeria Computer Society, one representative of the Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) and the Director-Gen- eral, NITDA, who will serve as Secretary of the Council. In his remarks, Pantami noted that it is widely accepted that digital innovation and digital entrepreneurship were the two prerequisites towards building an indigenous digital economy.

The minister also used the occasion to apprise the Council that Nigeria’s broadband penetration is now 100 per cent with the deployment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite Internet service.

