'Ensure justice for gender-based violence victims'

A group, Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP), yesterday called on the police, judiciary and government at all levels to work hard and ensure speedy dispensation of justice for victims of genderbased violence.

 

The Executive Director of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mrs. Bose Ironsi, made the call in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State during a threeday workshop for Community Representatives on Enhancing Gender-Equality. The programme was organised by WRAHP with support from Open Society Initiative West Africa (OSIWA). Ironsi, who listed community interference, the value placed on the girl-child and delayed justice as some of the challenges facing issues bordering on gender-based violence in the country, said all hands must be on deck to ensure justice for the girl-child and women at all levels in society.

 

She said: “The institution responsible for justice that I am talking about is the police, judiciary and government should wake up and try as much as possible to put structures in place, so that justice will be flowing and not delayed. What is happening is that justice is being delayed in most setting.

 

“If someone is sexually abused and the case takes one, two, three, four years and the case is still ongoing, the person will be tired. Community interference is another challenge why the issue bordering on SGBV doesn’t come to logical conclusion.

 

“They will say it is our family matter. And until we go beyond that point, we should deal with the issue. If we have a perpetrator in the community, take that person away from the community.

 

The value placed on the girl-child is another challenge. How will a 13-year-old boy decide to rape a 30-year-old woman? It is the value that the society has placed on the girlchild. Until we start changing the narratives and start seeing the woman as a human being first, then we will be nowhere.

 

“The men should get involved. We are here to get key stakeholders involved because we cannot leave government alone to handle this issue. The government and CSOs have been able to put in place the Violence against Women Prohibition Law. We have to work with the law.”

