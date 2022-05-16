Ensure justice is served in Deborah’s murder, ‘Majeobaje’ tasks Tambuwal, FG

A group of community development initiative, the Majeobaje Movement, Monday called for justice in the gruesome murder of a 200-Level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by some Islamic fanatics, while commiserating with His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Abubakar.

According to the Convener of the group, Akintayo Akin-Deko, and Team Leader (Publicity and Sensitization), Yomi Layinka, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Movement which commiserated with family and friends of the deceased, and prayed for God’s judgment on Deborah’s murderers and tormentors, said the Federal Government and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, must ensure justice for three reasons.

“Firstly, being a secular country, Nigeria is united and governed by its constitution and laws. It is therefore an affront on all Nigerians for any person or group – no matter how influential– to misinterpret religious law and then use it to take another person’s life extra judicially. This currently appears to be the case with Deborah’s callous killing.

“Secondly, Deborah is a Nigerian lady, who is a Christian. She was killed by fellow Nigerians, who are Muslims and the incident happened in a Nigerian city that is ruled predominantly by Muslim males. Consequently, it is important to dispel rising concern the world over that Deborah’s murder may, for these reasons, never see justice in Nigeria.

“Thirdly, like Chibok and Dapchi, this Sokoto incident is yet another attempt to frustrate girl-child education in Nigeria. It demonstrates that Boko Haram’s terror campaign has support amongst Muslim youths both on the streets and right inside our institutions of higher learning.”

