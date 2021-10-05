Ensure peace, stability in Ethiopia, Buhari tells re-elected PM

President Muhammadu Buhari has told re-elected Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, to ensure peace and stability in his country.

Buhari made the call in his goodwill message delivered yesterday in Addis Ababa at Ahmed’s inauguration for second term of five years amid many challenges facing the troubled East African country.

While assuring the Ethiopian leader of Nigeria’s support for the unity and territorial integrity of his country, Buhari said he was aware of the challenges facing the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President in the address delivered at the Meskel Square told Ahmed that Nigeria was counting on his leadership to unleash the great economic potential of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home and abroad.

On the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power, Buhari said: “I commend the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democrac

