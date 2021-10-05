News

Ensure peace, stability in Ethiopia, Buhari tells re-elected PM

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has told re-elected Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, to ensure peace and stability in his country.

 

Buhari made the call in his goodwill message delivered yesterday in Addis Ababa at Ahmed’s inauguration for second term of five years amid many challenges facing the troubled East African country.

 

While assuring the Ethiopian leader of Nigeria’s support for the unity and territorial integrity of his country, Buhari said he was aware of the challenges facing the country.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President    in the address delivered at the Meskel Square told Ahmed that Nigeria was counting on his leadership to unleash the great economic potential of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home  and abroad.

 

On the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power, Buhari said: “I commend the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democrac

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Why war against Boko Haram not yielding result –Zulum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has again alerted President Muhammadu Buhari of sabotage on the side of those involved in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East region of Nigeria.   Zulum, who narrowly escaped death during and ambush on his convoy by Boko Haram fighters last week, said sabotage was […]
News

Gbajabiamila, others back establishment of sickle cell agency

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Speaker of the House of Representatives and his colleagues Wednesday endorsed the establishment of a National Agency for Sickle Disease in the country for the prevention and control of the heritable ailments. The Speaker gave the hint while declaring open the public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Institutions on the bill for […]
News

States, FCT’s IGR falls from N1.33trn to N1.31trn in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) dipped by 1.93 per cent from N1.33 trillion to N1.31 trillion in fourth quarter of (Q4) 2020 according latest IGR report from stable of National Bureau of Statistics. According to NBS, 36 states and the FCT generated N1.31 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica