Ensuring forex stability amid Nigeria’s import dependence

Even as surging demand for foreign exchange by importers negatively impacts the nation’s external reserves, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to strive to ensure a stable naira exchange rate, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In the wake of the naira dropping to about N500/$1 on the parallel market in late May, there was speculation in some quarters that the local currency was set to hit record lows against the greenback. Indeed, not a few analysts believed that naira could fall to about N520 per dollar, the level it touched in February 2017, when the country faced a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

Introduction of NAFEX

At that time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) responded to the situation by introducing, on April 27, 2017, the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing Mechanism (NAFEX), also known as the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window. The apex bank had explained that the purpose of the window was to boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure timely execution and settlement for eligible transactions. The move proved a masterstroke as it quickly led to naira’s rebound on the parallel market.

Import dependence

However, while naira was stable at about N370 per dollar on the parallel market for most part of 2018 and 2019, a drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of Federal Government revenue and about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), towards the end of 2019, affected CBN’s dollar buffers and thus its capacity to support the naira given that Nigeria is one of the most import dependent countries in the world. The country has clearly earned its reputation for being a dumping ground for all manner of imports. Over dependence on oil made past governments to pay little attention to the manufacturing sector, resulting in the absence of an industrial base. In fact, since the 2008 global financial crisis when a sharp drop in oil prices resulted in acute forex scarcity in Nigeria and a devaluation of naira, most analysts in the country have consistently clamoured for the nation to urgently break from its oil dependence and develop its nonoil sector, especially agriculture.

Core mandate

With maintaining the external reserves, “to safeguard the international value of the legal tender currency” and ensuring monetary and price stability being part of its core mandate, CBN has always gone to great lengths to support naira. The banking watchdog realised that for its external reserves not to be at the mercy of a slump in oil prices, the nation must have a strong economic base, driven by the requisite infrastructure. For instance, in the aftermath of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, CBN decided to go beyond its core mandates by stepping up its developmental interventions in the non-oil sector as part of efforts to diversify the country’s export earnings. Apart from its well known interventions in the agriculture sector, CBN, in 2015, as part of measures to conserve the external reserves and support the production of goods that can be produced locally, placed restriction on access to forex for 41 items, such as rice, tomatoes, and palm oil for domestic and the export market. The forex restriction list, which now contains about 43 items, is frequently reviewed by the regulator. Explaining the move at the time, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, declared that the Federal Government was determined to return the country to the era when the manufacturing and agricultural sectors formed the base of the nation’s economy. He warned that CBN would not support the importation of items that could be produced in the country, stressing that the apex bank could not afford to be allocating its foreign exchange reserves for the importation of items that will not boost the economy and generate jobs for Nigerians.

COVID-19 crisis

However, while the measures and policies introduced by CBN were helping the apex bank to support naira when oil prices began to slide in late 2019, the onset of COVID- 19 crisis early last year made the situation more challenging for the regulator. In addition to pushing down the price of oil to record lows (oil prices actually turned negative for the first time in history in April last year), the pandemic forced governments around the world to impose strict COVID-19 lockdown measures, which resulted in costly shutdowns of their economies, as well as capital flight. Consequently, from the pre-COVID- 19 level of $36.38 billion in February 2020, the country’s foreign reserves have since dropped to below $33.54 billion. Not surprisingly, the depletion of the reserves encouraged speculators to be taking positions against the naira. In a bid to bolster the local currency, CBN had to adjust (weaken) its official exchange rate twice last year, first, from N305 per dollar to N360/$1 and then to N379 per dollar. It also introduced several measures to increase its foreign earnings and improve liquidity across the FX windows. For instance, on November 30, 2020, CBN directed all International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (dollars) as against the erstwhile naira payment.

Naira for dollar scheme

Still, the naira remained under lot of pressure in the forex markets as 2020 drew to a close as it fell to N478/$1 on the parallel market and closed at a then record low of N410.25 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E )window on December 31, 2020. Thus, in its bid to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the external reserves, CBN, in early March, introduced a “naira for dollar scheme,” under which recipients of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), will be paid N5 for every $1 received. The scheme commenced on March 8 and was initially slated to expire on May 8, but has been extended until further notice. According to CBN, the initiative is aimed at checking round tripping and providing Nigerians in the Diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to their loved ones, friends and associates in the country.

It also explained that the scheme was aimed at boosting remittance inflows into the country, thereby leading to an increase in the nation’s external reserves and enhancing exchange rate stability.

Adoption of NAFEX rate

Traders and analysts were still trying to assess the impact of the scheme on forex liquidity, when CBN, on May 14, removed the N379 per dollar exchange rate on the home page of its website and on May 24 adopted the NAFEX rate as the official exchange rate. Analysts, who commended the CBN’s action, said it was a significant step towards exchange rate unification and that it would eventually lead to the appreciation of the naira.

Analysts commend CBN

Commenting on the move, for instance, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, predicted that it will result in naira appreciating to between N470/$ – N490/$ in July from its current rate of N500 per dollar. According to the FDC boss, the adoption of the NAFEX rate as the official rate, will lead to the creation of “a more transparent price discovery and settlement system,” and indicates that the apex bank was moving towards exchange rate convergence. He added that the move also meant that “forex transactions (are) now strictly system generatednot on mobile phones.” He also forecast that naira will be bolstered by CBN increasing its intervention in the forex market by $1 billion, as well as high oil price ($70pb) and increased oil production in July. Furthermore, Rewane, who is also a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, pointed out that the CBN’s adoption of the NAFEX rate as the official rate will boost government revenue. Similarly, reacting to the development, the Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele Koko, commended the CBN, saying that by its action, the CBN had activated the on-system trading and reporting of foreign exchange (FX) transactions on the FMDQ-advised System. Onadele said: “FMDQ is excited at the introduction of marketbuilding initiatives by CBN to ensure the further development of the FX market, in recognition that a liquid, transparent and credible FX market is a major precursor for increased inflows into the Nigerian financial market. “FMDQ remains committed to institutionalising structures – efficient processes, systems, etc., in collaboration with market stakeholders, to support initiatives towards delivering a thriving FX market that is well-positioned to support the Nigerian economy.”

Meeting with bank CEOs

Aside from the aforementioned measures, Emefiele, early this month, held a meeting with the managing directors of banks, during which he cautioned them to desist from denying customers, particularly travelers, the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange for the purposes of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), tuition fees, medical payments, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) transactions or for the repatriation of foreign direct investment (FDI) proceeds. The apex bank said it would severely deal with any bank that denies customers the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange for legitimate purposes.

Conclusion

Although naira is yet to rebound on the parallel market, analysts note that contrary to predictions, it would depreciate further against dollar in that segment of the forex market. The local currency, in the last one month, appears to have stabilised at N500 per dollar. Besides, they point out that until Nigeria effectively addresses its import dependency, naira will continue to struggle against the dollar and other major currencies.

