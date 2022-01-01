News Top Stories

Enter 2022 with optimism, Archbishop Martins tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, has enjoined Nigerians to be optimistic and to embrace a positive mind-set as they enter 2022, filled with renewed trust in God Almighty.

 

In his New Year message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate admitted that there were indeed numerous challenges that characterized the outgoing year for the country as a whole and for the majority of Nigerians.

 

He, however, urged Nigerians to look beyond the shortfalls and negatives of the past and approach 2022 with optimism and positive expectations. He advised Nigerians to shun every attempt to create fear and apprehension by the predictions of doom that are being circulated in  the social media space.

 

The cleric counselled that we should simply be full of prayers, committing all our experiences to God rather than dwell on such predictions that can only lead to depression and further mental anguish. He said: “We thank the good Lord for making it possible for us to see the New Year.

 

“As we celebrate, let us remember our brothers and sisters, who passed on during the year, thereby ending their earthly journey. “We pray that their souls find lasting peace with God.

 

“For those of us who are still alive, let us remember the admonition of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace to us: not to fret or fear over tomorrow, but to live with the courage and belief that each day is in the hands of God, and He has the blueprint by which He will make our lives better in the coming year.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

