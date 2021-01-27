Enter new Service Chiefs

Maj.-Gen. Irabor: The CDS is a member of the 34 regular
combatant course of NDA. He had served as the
Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD)
in the North-East.
The two-star General, who is likely to get double
promotion to the rank of General, is highly-regarded
as one of the OPLD commanders that took the counterinsurgency
war to its “glorious height,” thereby achieving
that “technical defeat” that the Federal Government
had boasted of.
He was also the Force Commander of the sub-regional
MNJTF with headquarters in the Chadian capital.
The new CDS will only change office at the Defence
Headquarters as he was until his enviable appointment
the Chief of Training and Operations at the DHQ.
Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the new Chief of Army
Staff was once the General Officer Commanding (GOC)
82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu.
He had also served as the theatre commander of
OPLD at a time attacks by insurgents were heightened.
He was later recalled to the Nigerian Army Headquarters
in Abuja.
Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, the new CNS is an
Underwater Warfare specialist with a sub specialisation
in Intelligence. Until his appointment as CNS, he
was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space
Administration.
Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, the new CAS is a
member of 35th Nigerian Defence Academy Regular
Course and was commissioned as Pilot Officer on December
20, 1986. He was Director of Policy at NAF Headquarters.