Enter new Service Chiefs

Maj.-Gen. Irabor: The CDS is a member of the 34 regular

combatant course of NDA. He had served as the

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD)

in the North-East.

The two-star General, who is likely to get double

promotion to the rank of General, is highly-regarded

as one of the OPLD commanders that took the counterinsurgency

war to its “glorious height,” thereby achieving

that “technical defeat” that the Federal Government

had boasted of.

He was also the Force Commander of the sub-regional

MNJTF with headquarters in the Chadian capital.

The new CDS will only change office at the Defence

Headquarters as he was until his enviable appointment

the Chief of Training and Operations at the DHQ.

Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the new Chief of Army

Staff was once the General Officer Commanding (GOC)

82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu.

He had also served as the theatre commander of

OPLD at a time attacks by insurgents were heightened.

He was later recalled to the Nigerian Army Headquarters

in Abuja.

Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, the new CNS is an

Underwater Warfare specialist with a sub specialisation

in Intelligence. Until his appointment as CNS, he

was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space

Administration.

Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, the new CAS is a

member of 35th Nigerian Defence Academy Regular

Course and was commissioned as Pilot Officer on December

20, 1986. He was Director of Policy at NAF Headquarters.

