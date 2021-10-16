EnterpriseNGR launched to promote FPS sector

Financial Services and Advocacy Group, EnterpriseNGR has been launched to promote and advocate for Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector. Founded by some of Nigeria’s leading financial and professional services players, the group is modelled after similar successful organizations across the globe. By engaging key industry stakeholders (both globally and in Nigeria) as well as policymakers at all levels of government, EnterpriseNGR aims to effect positive economic change in Nigeria, advance the business priorities of its members and ensure their voices are heard. “The private sector and government must work hand in hand to promote Nigeria, both overseas and domestically, as a world-class centre for financial services,” said EnterpriseNGR Board Chair, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in a statement. According to him, “EnterpriseNGR will lead private sector advocacy and interventions in partnership with government and regulators.”
