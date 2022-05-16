EnterpriseNGR launches Youth of Enterprise programme to tackle unemployment

EnterpriseNGR, a professional advocacy group championing the transformation of Nigeria to the premier financial services center in Africa, last Thursday, announced the launch of its Youth of Enterprise (YOE) Internship Programme designed to help address national youth unemployment and enhance Nigeria’s future productive capacity.

In his welcome address at the event, which was held virtually, Mr. Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, said: “We are building a new narrative of a better Nigeria and an approach toward a strengthened economy,” and added, “We are confident that our private sector expertise combined with the support of our member firms, stakeholders, employers of labour and international donors will make the YOE Programme a success.

“It’s wonderful to see the positive feedback and uptake we have recorded among key employers in the Financial and Professional Services sector and other industries since the launch of the YOE Programme,” said Obi Ibekwe, CEO of EnterpriseNGR.

“YOE participants will be rigorously screened and equipped with the requisite employability skills to make them ideal candidates for direct recruitment into the workforce or any graduate development programmes offered by employers.”

Employers participating in the YOE Internship Programme will have the opportunity to guide and evaluate talent for six months before considering them for recruitment.

They will also be able to cost efficiently build a pipeline of entry-level talent, reduce the size and scope of their orientation programmes and improve the performance of their organizations by infusing fresh academic knowledge, digitisation and innovation into their systems

