Business

EnterpriseNGR launches Youth of Enterprise programme to tackle unemployment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

EnterpriseNGR, a professional advocacy group championing the transformation of Nigeria to the premier financial services center in Africa, last Thursday, announced the launch of its Youth of Enterprise (YOE) Internship Programme designed to help address national youth unemployment and enhance Nigeria’s future productive capacity.

 

In his welcome address at the event, which was held virtually, Mr. Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, said: “We are building a new narrative of a better Nigeria and an approach toward a strengthened economy,” and added, “We are confident that our private sector expertise combined with the support of our member firms, stakeholders, employers of labour and international donors will make the YOE Programme a success.

“It’s wonderful to see the positive feedback and uptake we have recorded among key employers in the Financial and Professional Services sector and other industries since the launch of the YOE Programme,” said Obi Ibekwe, CEO of EnterpriseNGR.

 

“YOE participants will be rigorously screened and equipped with the requisite employability skills to make them ideal candidates for direct recruitment into the workforce or any graduate development programmes offered by employers.”

 

Employers participating in the YOE Internship Programme will have the opportunity to guide and evaluate talent for six months before considering them for recruitment.

 

 

They will also be able to cost efficiently build a pipeline of entry-level talent, reduce the size and scope of their orientation programmes and improve the performance of their organizations by infusing fresh academic knowledge, digitisation and innovation into their systems

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Police arresting newspaper vendors, readers in Aba –Residents

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Policemen attached to the Aba Area Command in Abia State have allegedly been arresting and detaining newspaper vendors and readers. Witnesses told the New Telegraph that in one of the arrests at the popular Ama-Ogbonna Junction, the police caused panic with their approach. One of the witnesses said residents scampered for safety, as the policemen […]
Business

Facebook plans to change its name – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB.O) is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, but it could […]
Business

NSIA bolsters FG’s efforts to fight COVID-19

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the recent surge in reported cases of Covid-19 infections in Nigeria and the negative impact this development may have on the nation’s recovering economy, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has announced that it will this week donate critical medical equipment, required for the containment of the virus, to several health institutions in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica