EnterpriseNGR names first Chief Executive Officer

Samson Akintaro

 

EnterpriseNGR, Nigeria’s newly-established professional policy and advocacy group representing members of the Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector, announced the appointment of Ms. Obi Ibekwe as its founding Chief Executive Officer.

 

With more than three decades of experience in the FPS industry, Ms. Ibekwe will lead the EnterpriseNGR management team in close partnership with the organisation’s Board of Directors and strategic partners.

 

“EnterpriseNGR is led by a board of seasoned industry professionals with broad experience and expertise across all aspects of the financial and related professional services sector”, said EnterpriseNGR Chairman Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede. “We are very pleased to have Ms. Obi Ibekwe leading our management team as our founding CEO. She will lead a world-class team of well-trained, experienced, agile and dynamic professionals, committed to a culture of execution excellence in delivering on the mission of EnterpriseNGR vision.”

 

Ms. Ibekwe joins EnterpriseNGR from the banking industry with a background in commercial law. She has held leadership roles at Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc where she retired as an Executive Director. She has also worked as a member of the senior management team at Accenture Nigeria and as a Non-Executive Director of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Saroafrica International Limited.

With experience in areas spanning Credit and Marketing, Credit Risk Management, Human Resources and Customer Services, Ms. Ibekwe says she aims to work with EnterprisNGR to demonstrate the importance and value of the Nigerian FPS sector and its contribution to national development.

 

“I am passionate about the vision of EnterpriseNGR,” said the new CEO in a statement. “It’s a vision of a unified financial and professional services industry in which all sectors are enabled to achieve their potential and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria into the premier financial center of Africa.

 

Our goal at EnterpriseNGR is to work collaboratively with the entire ecosystem of the financial and professional services industry and Government to develop and implement policies that will promote growth, efficiency and transparency in our financial system. I am honoured and feel very privileged to be leading these efforts as our founding CEO and will work every day to help build that one big voice of enterprise™ for the financial and professional services industry.”

