EnterpriseNGR set to launch Youth of Enterprise internship programme

EnterpriseNGR, a professional advocacy group championing the transformation of Nigeria to the premier financial services center in Africa, will today launch its Youth of Enterprise (YOE) Internship Programme which is designed to help address national youth unemployment and enhance Nigeria’s future productive capacity. According to a press release, there is an apparent gap in youth employability that needs to be addressed as studies show that about 55 per cent of unemployed Nigerians are youth aged 15 – 34 years.

The statement said that through the YOE Internship Programme, EnterpriseNGR seeks to improve the employability of Nigerian youth. It added that the Programme aims to improve the skillsets, professional competence and employability of young graduates. “We all know the difficulty young people face in finding jobs. With YOE this will be a thing of the past” said Obi Ibekwe, CEO of EnterpriseNGR. “EnterpriseNGR is leveraging its reach to raise a network of premium organizations that are willing to offer internship opportunities to young Nigerian graduates,” he added. Employers participating in the YOE Internship Programme will have the opportunity to guide and evaluate placed talent for six months before considering them for recruitment.

 

