Entertainer, Helen Paul inducted as Public Administration Fellow, Ambassador

One of Nigeria’s most resourceful entertainers, Dr Helen Paul has been inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria. The special investiture of Dr Helen Paul took place on Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at the the serene Banquet Hall of Mayors and Diplomats Hotel and Suites, Oduduwa Way, G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos. The induction ceremony was conducted by Dr Uche Okereke, Registrar of the institute on the mandate of the body’s head honcho, Professor A.M Awotoku. Other representatives of the institute included Alhaja Yeye Mosunmola Johnson, Madam Kemi, Mrs Tinuola Mabuso —Secretary General, and Professor Segun Olabinto who read Dr Helen Paul’s citation. It was an epoch-making event attended by captains of industry and eminent personalities from all walks of life. There were representatives from the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service and other government parastatals. The event which was anchored by popular Comedian, Aditi, had celebrities like Binta Ayo Mogaji, Ngozi Nwosu, Uti Nwachukwu, Yomi Fabiyi, Bunmi Davies, Rose Odika, Comedian Mr Hyena in attendance. Also in present were tube idols like Dupe Jaiyesimi and Ada Ameh and host of other A – list entertainers. According to Dr. Okereke, Dr Helen Paul, FCPA, will also double as an ambassador of the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria, a body founded in 1996 and chartered by Act of Parliament No. 1 of 2017. “This institute passed through the National Assembly, both the Senate and House of Representatives, and the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today, it is the only recognized professional body that practice Local Government and Public Administration in Nigeria,” Dr Okereke said. He added that the induction of Dr Helen Paul as a Fellow and Ambassador of the institute was decided by the Council of the institute after a meticulous monitoring of her academic strides and service to humanity. Dr Okereke explained that “the choice of Helen Paul was made by our Council after due consideration of her academic excellence. She has a Masters Degree in Public Administration, not only in Theatre Arts, which is her primary constituency. She sneaked in to Public Administration, and this is the first time we are combining Public Administration with Theatre Arts. We really want to experiment how Public Administration and Theatre Arts can work together… that is why we are also making her our Ambassador.”

