Entertainers have changed in the last decade–Sri George

Celebrated writer, transformational speaker, and businessman, Babatunde George, popularly known as Sri George, has said that Nigerian in the entertainment industry can influence the minds of youths to engage in politics. He noted, however, that the entertainers themselves most of the time are not aware of the power and influence that they have.

According to him, entertainers have changed in the last decade that they have now become independent financially that they don’t have to campaign for any politician to become rich.

Sri George, who stated this in an interview for his birthday celebration, added that entertainers can help engage people to go into to politics because entertainment plays a major role and the only thing that is working in Nigeria right now is the entertainment industry and that has put us on the world map. Entertainment industry

He posited that the entertainment industry is still work in progress. ‘’ Yes, because these are all individual efforts. They work very hard. For example, recording a Tik toc video is not very easy.

Often times, you can laugh at an influencer but when you try to record it by yourself and talk about an issue, you will record it more than 10 times before you get it right. But there has been so much support from the business world. We now have brands in the country that believes in Nigerian entertainers, they no longer bring foreign artistes to come to Nigeria to come and perform.

Nigerian entertainers once they make their move, they make their move. The time that I will consider that it is not work in progress is when there are loans in place that favours the entertainment industry.

At times, they should be adequate security in place when artistes go on the street to shoot videos, sometimes they are harassed by street urchins etc.’’ Youths have the ability to unite themselves

He expressed confidence that the youths have the ability to unite themselves to create a political party, adding that politics is different from activism.

‘’In as much as we have our different professions, we must always understand that we are either playing politics for ourselves or against ourselves. Politics is part of our daily lives. Even in your home, you must play politics but it is something because of cultural values, religious beliefs, people do not understand that politics is something that they must engage in.

The youths should engage in politics but there is a lot they need to learn because Nigeria is different from America or France, those other countries they have had democracy for over 100 years , we are just few years compared to theirs.

So, if we want the youths to start a political party, do they have the resources? In the political system in America, people contribute money for the candidate that they he is efficient and capable of doing what they want and you can contest against which other opponent but in Nigeria, how many people are willing to contribute that money?

Only your friends who believe in you will contribute money or when you have a godfather. The godfather politics in Nigeria will be very difficult to crack because even in our system, if you want to go into handcraft, you have to learn from somebody and when you acquire the knowledge, you do freedom and you graduate.

‘’I believe the youths are capable of leadership, but before they can be able to take over these positions, they need some experience from these elderly ones. It is too expensive to start up a political party for the youths, they have the numbers to influence the current existing political parties in politics, you have to mobilise yourself, come together in one voice and then you will be able to achieve your goal,’’ he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...