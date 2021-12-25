Entertainers who made waves in 2021

2021 was indeed a big win in the entertainment industry generally with Nigerian music stars topping music charts, winning international awards and best collaborations among others. The year came with its own baggage from many controversies and few deaths records. MUTIAT LAWORE in this two – parts review, highlights some of entertainment personalities that scored big in the year.

Wizkid: Earns global rave with Grammy Award, Essence

Wizkid sure opened the year on a good note after he jointly won a Grammy with Beyonce in the Best Music Video category for Brown Skin Girl. Maintaining that giant stride, he scored big with his record breaking single, Essence, featuring rising super star, Tems, thereby making the album the biggest summer song globally. With a smashing number views and downloads on popular music platforms, international star, Justin Bieber, hopped on the remix of the song, making it maintain the number 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. His album, Made in Lagos, picked another nomination at the 2021 Grammy while the hit song, Essence, picked up a nomination. Wizkid ended the year with double feats. He nabbed a major deal with Tommy Hilfiger and held a sold out concert tour that culminated at the O2 Arena in London with a three-day event. He undoubtedly had a roller coaster year and hopefully would hit the bull’s eye in 2022 with perhaps one or two Grammys.

Tiwa Savage: Magical armour smelled by sex tape

Tiwa Savage made buzz following an altercation that nearly went physical with her colleague, Seyi Shay, at a salon, with the social media was agog with backlash for both super stars. Few weeks later, she announced the release of her EP, Water and Garri in August. Tiwa’s Water and Garri’ EP returned her to fans’ favourite spot with one of the songs, Somebody’s Son, a collaboration with American music star, Brandy. However, this rise was almost marred when Savage confirmed her infamous sex tape, which got the social media buzzing and topical issue among her huge fans base and other admirers. The juror is still out on the propriety of the sex tape and whether it was for promotional reason to create hype for her new album that was released shortly after the bubble busted on her sense of morality. However, she had confirmed the sex tape with her boyfriend before the leak claiming blackmailers are requesting ridiculous sums to keep the tape.

Baba Ijesha: Sense of morality, career hang in the balance

For some reason, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popular known as Baba Ijesha, was one celebrity that topped google search for the wrong reason when he was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a minor. The arrest became Baba Ijesha’s major albatross as a video of him apologising to the foster mother of the minor, Oluwadamilola Adekoya, aka Princess, surfaced in many parts. Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape case created a divide among Nollywood stars as some supported him while others took sided with Princess. Two of the most prominent Nollywood stars, who publicly took sides and fought dirty over their convictions, are Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi. While Fabiyi played the devil’s advocate, rooting for him, Ojo took sides with Princess to attack her male colleagues. The movie stars washed their dirty linens on social media and took swipes at each other. Baba Ijesha is still in court for the criminal charges, which were instituted by the Lagos state government.

Davido: Harvester of multiple records

David Adeleke better known as Davido made the headlines for several reasons ranging from clinching new endorsement deals, collaborations, and benevolence acts. In the last five years, a year is incomplete without Davido emerging as one of the most talked-about and popular celebrities in Nigeria. In March, his relationship with his ex-fiancee, Chioma Rowland, crashed leaving him in the spotlight. Davido, however, remained steadfast as his career took some leaps when one of his two global hits, fall. The song brought smiles to Davido’s face as it was certified gold in the United States of America months after it was certified gold in Canada. A few months later, he made headlines splashing a staggering $330,000 on the acquisition of a Rolls Royce Cullinan. Just a few days to his 29th birthday, Davido shared his bank account number on Twitter asking close friends to send him money to clear his expensive ride from the seaport ahead of his birthday bash. The request became a historic one in his annals as he raised N200 million in three days adding extra N50m from his account to make it N250m, which he dedicated for charity through his foundation created for that purpose to distribute among charity homes across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...