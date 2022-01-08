Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment business is more of strategy, content, says Emperor Geezy

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Renowned entertainment guru and creative power house, Festus Ehimare better known as Emperor Geezy, has revealed that entertainment business is driven first by the right content regardless of its genre in the creative industry, be it music, movie, advert or promotional content. He said: ‘‘You have to get the right content out then create the best strategy to capture your target demography.

I have dealt with different brands, people and also played a lot advisory role in different above the line product place in different campaigns. Entertainment is not cheap business and not for the weak. You invest a lot with no market pointers, so all you have is your strategy and your team.’’ It is pertinent to note that Emperor Geezy needs no introduction within the pan African entertainment business circuit as he is one the many few label bosses that gave prominence to Kizz Daniel, DJ Shabsy, and SugarBoy among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Issues in higher education development in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  PIVOTAL ISSUES IN HIGHER EDUCATION DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA: Essays in Honour of Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola, OFR  Editors: Sola Akinrinade Siyan Oyeweso Samuel G. Odewumi Anthony Kola-Olusanya Publisher: University Press PLC Ibadan Number of pages 795 Reviewer: Abel Idowu Olayinka     The book is divided into eight sections as follows: Section One: Introduction […]
Arts & Entertainments

MCSN, PMAN agree to work together

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/ Gte (MCSN) have agreed to work together to enhance the living standards of Nigerian musicians and other creative people. To this end, the Society and the Musicians’ union have signed an agreement to ensure that they work hand in hand to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Halima Abubakar to fans: Don’t listen to motivational speakers

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has advised her fans not to pay attention to motivational speakers. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She said: “Don’t listen to motivational speakers for your own greater good, your health, and mental health. Go talk to God, avoid them, and fear them.” Abubakar is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica