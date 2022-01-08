Entertainment business is more of strategy, content, says Emperor Geezy

Renowned entertainment guru and creative power house, Festus Ehimare better known as Emperor Geezy, has revealed that entertainment business is driven first by the right content regardless of its genre in the creative industry, be it music, movie, advert or promotional content. He said: ‘‘You have to get the right content out then create the best strategy to capture your target demography.

I have dealt with different brands, people and also played a lot advisory role in different above the line product place in different campaigns. Entertainment is not cheap business and not for the weak. You invest a lot with no market pointers, so all you have is your strategy and your team.’’ It is pertinent to note that Emperor Geezy needs no introduction within the pan African entertainment business circuit as he is one the many few label bosses that gave prominence to Kizz Daniel, DJ Shabsy, and SugarBoy among others.

