Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment entrepreneur, Collins Oviawe’s big dreams

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Collins Oviawe is a record producer, influencer, music mogul, singer, songwriter and a renowned record label executive. He is also the CEO of PlayNation RichGang, an entertainment company – with divisions ranging from music to lifestyle events.

Popularly known as ‘Governor of Africa (GOA)’, Osazuwa hails from Edo State where he attended his elementary school and also went to the University Preparatory Secondary School (UPSS) after which he proceeded to the Delta State University where he studied Finance & Accounting.

With the knowledge about finance that he garnered in university, paired with his passion for music – GOA has been able to capitalize on not only the artistic area of the industry but the business side as well.

With a career spanning close to a decade, GOA has found himself fulfilling many roles – one of these being the business coordinator of Club Joker, in Benin City.

This role saw him being responsible for booking celebrities and being the go-to for anything lifestyle and entertainment in the city.

Merging his love for music and business, he was able to combine the two and came up with the idea of hosting the Bikini Splash Pool Party. With its first two successful editions having taken place in Benin, Nigeria – it only made sense to expand its reach, and this led to the launch of the event in Cape Town South Africa.

With a number of hit records, GOA is an influential key player in the industry as he currently works with various A-list artists and producers from both home and abroad.

For those who enjoy African sounds, or who admire the African influence on music today – GOA is the man.

He brings a renewed energy, and a fresh set of eyes and ears to a space bursting with talent and creativity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon. This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed […]
Arts & Entertainments

In Oyo, Togolese lady gives birth after being pregnant for 10 years

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A 23-year-old Togolese lady identified as Elizabeth Packal who lives in Oyo state has reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday after 10 years of pregnancy. According to a Facebook user who happens to be a medical doctor, Imran Khalid, the new mother claimed that she did not know who impregnated her, owing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Wellcome Photography Prize’s shortlist out Thursday

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The shortlist for the Wellcome Photography Prize 2020 will be announced on Thursday 23, July 2020, organisers stated. Comprising five categories, the shortlist will be chosen by Chair of Judges Dr Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome, and a panel of six judges: Siân Davey (photographer), Mary- Anne Golon (Washington Post), Dr Aiysha Malik (World Health […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: