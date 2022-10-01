Entertainment industry has grown tremendously in last 62 years – Sobowale, Oga Bello, Quadri

We need govt to put proper infrastructure in place – Anyiam-Osigwe

As Nigeria celebrates 62 years of Independence, the entertainment industry to large extent has lived up to expectation. Here are views of veterans in the industry on the growth of the industry in last 62 years. They spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

The Nigerian entertainment industry has so many opportunities for our young people but until the right infrastructure is put in place and officials who understand the ecosystem are put in charge of our regulatory bodies it will always seem that Federal Government gives us politicians who have no real clue about what needs to be done to turn the industry around. We must make the country creative friendly. Get waivers on equipment importation and tax cuts for corporations that support the creative industry.

Sola Sobowale

The entertainment industry has grown in leaps and bound compared to past years where filmmakers were limited in the kind of production they did which during that time was celluloid. As time went on, we transitioned to direct-to-video and now digitization has paved way for the industry. We now invest so much on technology and there are several options for you to enjoy quality entertainment. We have improved and not relenting; in the last 62 years the creative industry has gathered momentum on international scales, our movies are breaking box office records, our musicians have taken over global stages across. We have indeed done well and the industry has evolved over time.

Funke Kuti

The Nigerian entertainment industry has grown in leaps and bounds in the last years. I am very happy to be a part of what has become a global phenomenon. From music to movies, dance to arts etc. Nigerians keep making profound statements in the creative and entertainment sector on a daily basis. For me, The Nigerian entertainment industry has reached such a level that makes us all very proud to be Nigerians especially during these trying times. We have come a long way and we are now recognised globally but within our industry but we still have a lot of work to do to protect creatives. A lot of work.

Yinka Quadri

Entertainment in Nigeria dates back to the introduction of black and white TV set. The growth of the entertainment industry has been nothing short of phenomenal in the last 62 years. People now have access to more forms of entertainment and ways to enjoy it than ever before. This is due in part to the advancement in technology, which has allowed for the development of new and innovative ways to experience entertainment. I hope and pray the government puts more effort in sponsoring the entertainment sector of the country.

Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello)

Growing day by day in terms of transitioning from moving theatre to what it now, the industry has indeed fared well in the last 62 years. Creatives are now more focused on creating an impact content that can compete on international stage. As part of growth, we have now cultivated the cinema culture which has served as boost to the industry at large. Introduction of several streaming platform such as Netflix, Showmax, Amazon where we can now have access to quality local contents has been has palyed a major role.. Before now, piracy was a major deal but with introduction of the several different platforms, filmmakers are now smiling to the bank.

