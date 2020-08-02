Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment is Nigeria’s next big money spinner, says MC Makopolo

Popular award winning comedian, MC Makopolo has stated that the next Nigerian oil well is the entertainment industry.
The rib-cracker, now known as ‘King Of Pranks’, is of the opinion that although Nigeria’s economy is not totally favourable to those in Showbiz, but there are prospectives of a better tomorrow.
“I wouldn’t say Nigeria’s economy is favourable to our comedy and business. Well, not as it should be but I believe that we are getting to the point where the entertainment industry will influence the economy,” he said.
Born, Mbam Uche Henry, Makopolo also maintained that his uniqueness and consistency has brought him far.
The 32-year-old Ebonyi State indigene said: “In this Nigerian entertainment industry, I don’t have idols or mentors. The hunger to showcase my creativity brought me this far. I learn from any and everybody. I am well known for my prank videos which have given me the title ‘King of pranks’ because of my versatility and creativity. My style is unique, so I learn from anybody and everybody around me.”
On the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on entertainers, the Funny Man still believes in the year 2020 despite the economic melt down.
He says: “I believe it pandemic has changed the world as we see it and soon when we beat the virus we will have to adapt to new changes. For me, I want to further push my creativity beyond limits, accomplishing some of my personal goals before the end of 2020.
“It has not been an easy ride though, because of the lockdown and ban on public gatherings. We all as entertainers have had to device other means of survival. That is why I would always advice the younger generation to be versatile and add consistency, self determination in all they do.”

