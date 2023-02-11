Enthralling adventures beckon as Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Delta Film Village opens

With the recent formal commissioning of Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Film Village, Delta State government has sent a clear message of its determination to make the state next choice tourist destination. But more than that, as a one-stop destination where all the basic offerings are available within its different tourist circuit. At least that is what the new leisure park, which is set in a serene part of Iyagba community, Asaba, the state capital represents. Tourists, family, fun seekers and residents now have a place that they can retreat for recreation and fun; a place where they can savour the best of nature and sophisticated ambience in the form of an enriched and lavished offerings that are dedicated to cater to different needs. The new facility is more than just leisure and themed park, but an emporium of some sorts judging by the different facilities and offerings it host. For the record, it is the first of its kind in the country as no other leisure and themed park in the country compares to it judging by its avalanche of facilities and service range which are multi-faceted in nature. The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engineer Lawrence Ejiofor, gave a peep into the enclave when he stated during the commissioning ceremony that; ‘‘the leisure park comprises of state of the art facilities which include an observation tower that provides a clear aerial view of Asaba and Onitsha, zoo with over 50 different exotic animals, children’s playground, go kart, giant wheel, dunmbo ride, mini roller coaster, 500 capacity restaurant, artificial lake, indoor and outdoor games.’’ For Ejiofor, ‘‘It is indeed a sight to behold.’’ Then on the film village, he said; ‘‘it is equipped to accommodate all genres of productions in line with 21st century. With room for auditions, it presently, has a 390 sitting capacity amphi-theatre, editing studio, epic shooting huts, hostels, guest rooms, staff quarters and clinic as well as eatery and store among others.’’ In terms of the management of the leisure park, the commissioner disclosed that it has been farmed out to a private operator to manage. As he stated that; ‘‘to ensure effective, efficient and sustainability, the leisure park is presently concessioner to Woodfield Farms Limited, operators of the prestigious Omu Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.’’

Sampling of the facilities and services on offer

Tuesday January 24, a day before the commissioning ceremony, the General Manager of Delta State Tourism Board, Mrs. Josephine Ogbolu, in company of the Head, Local Government Tourism Committees, Delta State Tourism Board, Bodje Elias, had led a group of invited industry practitioners, which include tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers, consultants and travel journalists, with this reporter included, on a tour of the facilities. The heat of the scotching sun and busy nature of the enclave on the day as the workers and managers of the facilities were engaged in last ditch efforts, putting finishing touches to the facilities, in readiness for the commissioning the next day, did not distract from the exciting tour of the enclave, which for them was an historic moment of discovery. Your first discovery is the expansive nature of the enclave and the creative concept behind it as it is well planned and laid out, with the two sections; the leisure park and the film village set apart from each other and the facilities well-apportioned and distinct for easy navigation by visitors.

Administrative/Reception block:

It is the first port of call at the leisure park where visitors register their presence and are briefed on the facilities before embarking on the tour. A section of it is to be dedicated to information centre by the tourism board to service the visitors and introduce them to the full tourism offerings of the state. One of the attractions of the park as you have a walk through the various sections is the landscaping, which is very unique, colourful and fascinating. Each section the park is planted with a garden area featuring seat out areas fitted with either gazebos or canopies where visitors can relax.

Restaurant:

Very cozy, spacious and attractive, with a bar for relaxation. It is designed to operate independently from the other facilities as has its own entry and exit points as visitors can patronise this section alone without having to explore the entire complex. This section is also known as multiple purpose hall, with a capacity for over 500 persons as it is designed to host different meetings and social events such as birthday and wedding parties as well as private soirees.

Indoor/outdoor games:

A dedicated building housing a number of indoor leisure facilities for both children and adults. It also boasts a cozy bar where people can retreat after trying their hands on the various games.

Artificial lake:

The verdict on the day was that this is the main attractive pull of the leisure park, with an instant wow factor for anyone. It would certainly consume exthe time and energies of visitors to the park especially children that are drawn to water. It is very creatively done, with a bridge built across it, featuring two distinct sections, each for children and adults with water slides, waves and lasers that anyone cannot resist. It also has ample seat out areas for people to unwind and sun bathe after an exciting period at the lake. A good spot as well for photo shoot because of the manifestly magical effect that the landscape has on people. One can safely say that the managers are going to have a tough time managing the children. Hopefully, it should be a must visit section for anyone while the managers can latch on it to market the entire park.

Observation Tower/Art Gallery:

Very creative and well thought out concept to have an observation tower that offers a bird eye view of Asaba and its environs. The tower features a number of outlets which include a restaurant, resource centre, art gallery exhibiting different art works and crafts as well as a hall of fame.

Sport facilities:

Interestingly, the leisure park also boasts a number of sport facilities such as basketball, tennis and badminton courts. You also have a gigantic wheel featuring different play sections, with an imposing presence as you take in the view of the park. It is one spot like the lake that would certainly becomes home to the children and an instant sellout.

Go Kart:

Although we couldn’t access this section, but we were made to understand that it is designed as one of the attracting features of the leisure park as it boasts exciting amenities for the exploration of

