Enthrone justice to end injustice, Archbishop tells Buhari

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Archbishop of Methodist  Archdiocese of Enugu, Rev. Christopher Edeh has called on  President Muhammadu Buhari to enthrone justice in the country  to end insecurity.
He said once there is justice there is peace and urged the Buhari government to correct injustices in the country which he said gave rise to insecurity.
Edeh disclosed this in Abakaliki  while speaking with journalists during the consecration of Professor Philip Akam,  Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ebonyi State as the Prelate/Archbishop of Christ The Light Gospel Mission.
“All the new Service Chiefs should rise up to do their work, the whole country is in a turmoil, there is crisis everywhere.
“Let me say this, security is not a function of the gun, it is not a function of whether you have area surveillance with the military, it is a function of peace and peace doesn’t come by force, peace comes by justice.
“Let those who are in authority rise up and give justice, ones there is justice,  there is peace and their will be no need for more security because with justice, everywhere  will be peaceful. Let the government rise and give us justice,  everyone deserves justice,  all the ethnic groups deserve justice but if we continue the way we are going where some people feels marginalized, many people are disenchanted  with this country. So once we are able to give justice there will be peace, there is going to be security,” he said.

