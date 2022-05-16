Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries
Enthronement of family values sacrosanct to global peace, says Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has linked enthronement of family values to the securing of global peace.

Olukoya said this during the thanksgiving service of the dedication of the Prayer, Praise and Power Cathedral of the MFM International Headquarters Annex, Wuye, Abuja, tagged to be first of its kind in the ministry.

The cleric, who spoke on ‘Generational Family Deliverance’ at the event also attended by senior pastors in the ministry from across the country, charged worshippers to fight for their families.

“To put the world in order, you need to put the nations in order. To put the nations in order, you must put the families in order. Once this is not done, the family, and by extension, the world, will be stunted, sick and affected by other similar ills of the society,” he stated in a statement made available by the church’s media office.

He stressed that individuals by the choices they make in life can become problems or blessings to their generations.

Also he noted that the decisions of whom to serve and whom to marry are very important.

 

