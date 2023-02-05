Entrenched interests will oppose fuel subsidy removal, says SBM Intelligence

Lead Partner at SBM Intelligence, Cheta Nwanze, has raised the alarm that many entrenched interests will kick against the removal of subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel in Nigeria. Many experts and international bodies, including the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund(IMF) have warned Nigeria against the continuation of the petrol subsidy.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had also said the petrol subsidy was unsustainable as the country has spent a humungous amount on subsidy payments. Also, the Federal Government said fuel subsidy payments would be stopped in June 2023. Speaking during the Economic Outlook webinar organized by Nairametrics on yesterday, Nwanze, said fuel subsidy removal was imperative but warned of opposition against it if the Federal Government insists on its removal. He said: “I think there are too many entrenched interests that will prevent the removal from happening. Nigerians are too addicted to cheap petrol and one thing that we need to understand is that you don’t throw an addiction out of the window. You beg it to go downstairs one step at a time.

“What would work is a phased removal of the subsidy over the four-year cycle of the next administration. If the administration can be committed to it and can get the right messaging, so Nigerians will understand, and above all, be transparent about where the savings go to. Unless we have that convergence of factors, we will still be sitting here in four years saying the same thing.” The Chief Commercial Officer at Mixta Africa, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, said fuel subsidy removal may not take effect in June as planned. She said the incoming administration may not be able to implement it within one month. She called for full liberalization of Nigeria’s oil market which, she said, could drive competition and improve service delivery. She stated that resolving the issues in the oil sector must take a multi-pronged approach. According to her, Nigeria needs a diverse energy mix as a solution, which needs to come hard and fast.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...