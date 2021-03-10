Motoring

Entrepreneur Alix Burton is proving invaluable to transportation industry amidst pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

One of our most important resources, especially during the pandemic, is transportation. Essential goods are worthless sitting in a warehouse, and this is where the road warriors known as truckers provide a critical service to society.
Alix Burton now provides an invaluable service to this industry and its employees.
Alix was never a truck driver, but he has an amazing business mind.
In 2012, he launched a trucking fleet and followed this up with a consultation service in 2015.
This created a bit of a problem, albeit a problem many entrepreneurs would be happy to have.
His business grew at such an exponential rate that Alix was overwhelmed and had a nine-month waiting list for his services.
This led to a joint venture with well-known motivational speaker Eric Thomas and his staff.
By utilizing this team, Alix had enough to run the back end of his company, provide customer service, and hire 12 of his own staff members.
Now he could focus on the three core principles he trains his students in: master, duplicate, scale. More specifically, Alix’s instruction is to master all levels of your business, duplicate yourself so you can step away, then use that time to scale up your business.
With this endeavor now on cruise control, Alix was able to focus on Good Energy Worldwide, his revolutionary digital training portal. The first tool of its kind, this step-by-step guide shows people how to start their own trucking company. Today, Good Energy Worldwide has a fleet of over 100 trucks that generate a quarter of a million dollars a week for Alix’s clients. Superb timing had quite a bit to do with this as Alix added a dispatch course to Good Energy Worldwide in February of 2020.
This taught people how to make revenue through dispatch services just before COVID-19 ravaged the world.
This new course alone netted Alix $1 million in 11 months.
He currently sees revenues of half a million dollars a month.
In all, Good Energy Worldwide is user friendly and contains resources not available anywhere else, making it a formidable learning platform for aspiring transportation entrepreneurs.
And Alix does stress the importance of knowing your business, as he puts education before compensation.
While he does enjoy traveling, thanks to his success, Alix still calls the happiest day of his life paying off his mother’s house.
This generous spirit motivated Alix to create the non-profit Fill the Truck Foundation, which sends over a million bottles of water to Flint, Michigan, to help its residents deal with their horrific water crisis.
With society relying on transportation now more than ever, the scaling possibilities for this young mogul are boundless.
As he considers Good Energy Worldwide not just a name but a lifestyle, Alix truly does have much to offer fellow entrepreneurs and the critical transportation industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Motoring

Kia recalls 380,000 US vehicles for fire risks

Posted on Author Reporter

    Kia Motors Corp said it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment. The recall covers vehicles built from the 2017-2021 model years and dealers will replace some fuses in the electrical junction box, reports Reuters. Kia is advising owners to […]
Motoring

Report: Japan may ban sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in mid-2030s

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s government is considering abolishing sales of new gasoline-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favour of hybrid or electric vehicles in line with a global shift from traditionally powered cars, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. The move would follow Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge in October for Japan to slash carbon emissions to […]
Motoring

UK plans to bring forward ban on fossil fuel vehicles to 2030

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK is poised to bring forward its ban on new fossil fuel vehicles from 2040 to 2030 to help speed up the rollout of electric vehicles across British roads. Boris Johnson is expected to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles this autumn with the announcement, one of a string of new clean energy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica