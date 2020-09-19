Arts & Entertainments

Entrepreneur, Ned Nwoko, receives Media Excellence award

Billionaire Entrepreneur and malaria eradication champion in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko, will receive the Media and Innovation award from the prestigious Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria, on September 26. This was made known in a notification letter signed by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Andy Egwunyenga, during the week. According to the letter, no single individual has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the Education of youths, women and sustainable development as Nwoko has done.

The letter reads in part: “Prince Ned Nwoko has engaged the youth in education, women and sustainable development more than any single individual in the continent of Africa. “This informed the decision of this great institution to honour him with this prestigious Media Excellence and Innovation award. “It must be noted that Prince Ned Nwoko will be honoured as the first awardee by the institution due to a unanimous decision by the leadership of the school. We congratulate this amiable Prince for this intellectual community media award.” Reacting, Nwoko, who is delighted by this cheering news, said while thanking the institution for recognising him, that the award is a call for more action.

He promised not to relent in seeing the less privileged receive quality education which he said is the right of every Nigerian youth. Also reacting, a cross section of students under the aegis of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s educational empowerment beneficiaries, have congratulated the philanthropist for this exclusive university honour, stating that Nwoko deserves more honorary recognition for the roles he keeps playing in the Nigerian Education community. President of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s educational empowerment beneficiaries, Mr. Justice Ajede-Akpotohwo, in his message, said: “A big congratulations to our Education loving father, Prince Dr. Ned Nwoko, on his worthy recognition by the Delta State University community. “This type of intellectual award is solely for a hardworking few like Prince Ned Nwoko and others who will go to any length to empower youths and women educationally.”

