Entrepreneur threatens N200m suit against Anambra govt, 3 others

A Sports & IT Youth Entrepreneur/Chief Executive Officer of Bunubunu Culture and Sporting Limited, Mr. Izuchukwu Udegbunam, has commenced legal action against Anambra State Government and an Anglican Priest, Odinand Wisdom Onyemelukwe of Cranmer Anglican Church, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Wiztek Smart Solution Limited and two others over the theft of his intellectual property.

In a pre-action notice filed at the Federal High Court, Awka against Anambra State Government by Ebuka Nkenke Esq, the plaintiff’s counsel as well as writ of summons on Ordinand Onyemelukwe, Wiztek Smart Solutions Limited, Commissioner of Transport Anambra State, Afam Mbanefo and one Sylvester Obiora, with suit no: FHC/AWK/C5/93/2020, the plaintiff claimed that sometimes in 2018, he submitted a proposal to the Anambra State government through the state’s Ministry of Transport for the creation of a Software Application called ‘Anambra Metro Vault App’ for a secured and efficient transport system in the state.

He also claimed that the then Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Uchenna Okafor, invited his company, Bunubunu Culture and Sporting Limited, to defend the proposal during which he informed them that another company has submitted a similar proposal, which has been approved by the State Executive Council after considering the report of the panel set up to look at its modalities.

