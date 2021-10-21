Entrepreneurship: CBN unveils guidelines for tertiary institutions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines for the implementation of its Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), which, according to the apex bank was developed “in partnership with Nigerian polytechnics and universities to harness the potential of graduate entrepreneurs (gradpreneurs) in Nigeria.” In the guidelines, posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that the “broad objective of the scheme is to enhance access to finance by undergraduates and graduates of polytechnics and universities in Nigeria with innovative entrepreneurial and technological ideas.”

According to the guidelines, eligible activities to be covered under the scheme include innovative start-ups and existing businesses owned by graduates of Nigerian polytechnics and universities in areas such as: Agribusiness – production, processing, storage and logistics; Information technology – application/ software development, business process outsourcing, robotics, data management; Creative industry – entertainment, artwork, publishing, culinary/event management, fashion, photography, beauty/cosmetics; Science and technology – medical innovation, robotics, ticketing systems, traffic systems, renewable energy, waste management and any other activity as may be determined by the CBN from time to time. However, the regulator noted that “priority will be given to innovative entrepreneurial activities with high potentials for export, job creation and transformational impact,” adding that trading activities will not be eligible for financing under the scheme. On funding for the scheme, the CBN stated that the take-off capital will be sourced from both the Agribusiness / Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS), adding that the scheme will be implemented through three components: Term Loan Component; Equity Investment Component and Developmental Component.

