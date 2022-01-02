Entrepreneurship: Divas to look out for in 2022

A new year has just begun. There is no better way to look up to the hopes and dreams it holds than checking out female celebrities, who are not just Divas but top entrepreneurs, actresses, and social media influencers, among others as IFEOMA ONONYE reports

No doubt, in the year 2021, these ladies either made names for themselves in their different fields of endeavour or they added extra feathers to their already highflying personalities.

Every year comes with a new dream, new strength, new innovation and it’s usually the influencers that steer the crowd towards the trends as they unfold. So, in no particular order, we give you a few of the movie, fashion entrepreneurs, influencers to look out for.

Mo Abudu

From a Television host to media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu, also known as Mo Abudu and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EbonyLife Television has set the pace in achieving many feats in Nigerian movie industry.

Already, an acclaimed TV pioneer and host of her own talk show (Moments With Mo), prolific Nigerian producer, Mo Abudu, moved into film in 2014 through her expanding EbonyLife banner. Half a decade on, the company has been behind the top three Nollywood films of all times at the Nigerian box office led by 2017’s romantic comedy,

The Wedding Party 2. In 2020, EbonyLife signed a groundbreaking deal with Netflix, making it the first African production company to have a multi-title deal with the streamer.

It is truly Abudu’s passion to take African storytelling to global audiences as Sony pictures television extended their partnership with Ebony Life studios in February 2021.

Later in 2021, Abudu joined Rihanna, Beyoncé and others on the most powerful women in the world list by Forbes. When it seems the applause is dying down, EbonyLife climbed another milestone by signing up on a new movie project with international music rapper and actor, 50 Cent’s G-Unit films with Starz studio to produce an African drama titled, ‘Queen Nzinga’. It is a movie, which will be set in 17th century Angola and follows the coming of age story of fearless warrior queen Nzinga.

This 2022, there may be more to expect from Mo Abudu. Toyin Lawani There is no talking about entrepreneurship in Nigeria without listing this Serial Entrepreneur, Fashion Mogul, Celebrity Stylist, Beauty Expert, Super Mum CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire.

Indeed, Africa is proud of how this Fashion Goddess has shown the world the kind of creativity that runs in the blood of many Nigerians. Going through Tiannah’s fashion designers catalogue over the years, one would agree that her brand sets the trends and others follow. Critics have tried to explain her creativity by saying ‘when you think you have seen it all, Toyin Lawani hits you with a mind blowing new theme.’

This is one of the reasons, the name Unstoppable Toyin Lawani stuck to her like glue. With more than two decades’ experience in fashion and beauty business, every year, she strives to beat her best previous record.

Lawani takes all the fashion risks both in and outside the book and still comes out on top. We have seen dresses made from the most luxurious of fabrics to the unthinkable pieces designed with paper bags, plastic spoons, old turntable records. Her epic look in 2021 was when the fashion guru unveiled her Christmas photoshoot wearing the Christmas tree. Toyin Lawani is a living example that being born wealthy does not stop one from working hard for one’s own dreams.

As one of the richest fashion designers in Nigeria and a successful entrepreneur, Lawani is described as a very compassionate person among other people of lower status, a character that is seen when she goes on her philanthropic mission.

To many of her followers, looking forward to the creativities, Lawani and her Tiannah Empire would unfold in the year, is always like being at the edge of the seat in a cinema waiting for the most anticipated movie to start.

As she will be turning 40 this 2022, it would be intriguing to find out what she has in store and where all the energy she puts in comes from. Maryam Elisha (Rikaoto By Me)

As one of the leading fashion brands that styles Beauty Queens and Beauty pageants, Maryam Elisha, the CEO of Rikaoto By Me, has the Beauty pageant industry eating out her palms. As a former Beauty Queen, who saw the need to create a brand to cater for beauty contestants, Maryam Elisha, has really come a long way and has done well.

So much that she is well sought after where styling Miss Nigeria, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Miss Earth Nigeria contestants, to name a few is concerned.

After a few Beauty Queens won wearing the Rikaoto By Me’s design, the status quo changed for the North born designer.

That was starting from the point when Silvia Nduka won the MBGN, where she also won the best traditional outfit that year, wearing her brand. Collete Nwadike, the first black girl to win Exquisite Face of the Universe 2015 won it wearing Rikaoto By Me outfit.

Elisha said that became a lucky trademark for the brand. Her passion to bring out the Beauty Queen in every woman has also made this talented designer style top celebrities for red carpet events, photo-shoots and make wedding dresses.

Elisha’s big dream is that her brand will make the winning dress for Miss World some day. And that is something to look out for. Mercy Johnson Okojie Speak of Nollywood actresses that move with the trend and Mercy Johnson takes the centre stage.

This talented actress and mother of four has widened her coast by diversifying into social media comedy. 2021 saw this skillful thespian feature in many comedy skits, so much that she is gradually grooming her caborn copy daughter to tag along in the entertainment world.

This has made the actress remain relevant and in the face of her fans and followers. Mercy Johnson Okojie, no doubt, is one of the many actresses to look out for as far as block buster movies and social media comic influencer is concerned. No matter where the tide is coming from, we are sure Mercy has a lot in store to take on the industry.

Susan, Chanel Beauty Speaking of people who have worked hard to earn their place, then Susan Esisi, the Founder and CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty Spa is one of them.

With a beauty and spa business that is not up a decade running, Susan’s skin products are a-go-to place for top female celebrities.

Having rich celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Laura Ikeji Kanu, Mabel Makun on her list has not made this businesswoman relax her marketing strategies.

Rather, she has continued her aggressive campaign to get more of her products to many who need them. She has managed to build a skincare and cosmetology spa that has carved a niche in the Nigerian beauty industry.

A little research shows that Susan’s Beauty social media handle has many followers because women cannot get enough of the Vacuum Therapy (butt enlargement without surgical means) an innovative butt enhancing trend selling like Wild fire at the spa.

Esisi, an Efik loves to refer to herself as a Beauty Activist; one who works hard to help African women achieve desired result when it comes with their skincare and body shape.

Esisi earned a spot here because not only do celebrities crave glowing and spotless skin, majority of women out there is the reason brands like Susan’s Chanel Beauty have come to stay.

Blessing CEO

There are so many relationship therapists on social media but Okoro Blessing Nkiruka popularly known as Blessing CEO has proved to be one of the best.

This relationship blogger made a name for herself and her brand by just serving the truth about marriages, relationships and break ups hot in every video. Regarded as one of the most entertaining, engaging relationship talk shows on social media, Official Blessing CEO earned a spot for herself as one of the influencers that will be more sought after come 2022.

By unveiling her newly built mansion on 25th December 2021, she became not just a role model, a reference point and inspiration to many women, that having gone through any form of abuse, rejection and humiliation in the past can never define you if you work hard to rise from the ashes.

Rhonkefella Aderonke Enoabasi Daramola ( Nee Adefalujo) popularly known as Rhonkefella is one of the many influencers on Instagram that started getting recognition in recent times. Rhonkefella is one of the few that discovered her strength in doing many things back in her school days.

As a serial entrepreneur, back in her university days, her love for fashion won her awards like Face of Theatre Art Students Association, Most Outstanding student of the year and also Best Dressed girl in the theatre art Department, University of Abuja. Aderonke took this skillful side of her and turned it into a career.

To describe herself to those who are getting to know her, Rhonkefella will say, “I’m not crazy about fashion, I am fashion. I’m a trendsetter. I create designs daily. Every day of my life, I’m either thinking of a piece or creating a fashion piece.”

She started first as a make-up artist and practiced professionally for five years. Then she started blogging fashion which in turn made her an influencer and finally birthed her as a fashion designer. Presently, she runs a fashion brand, called Rhonkefellacollections which is picking up fame.

On Nigeria’s independence Day, Rhonkefella created a masterpiece look with the Nigerian colour which went viral on social media. No doubt, Rhonkefella will be a force to reckon with this 2022.

Iremide

When you say someone is a bundle of talent and creativity, Iremide Makin, popularly known on Instagram as Iremide is that typical example. With just 118 posts and 86,000 followers on Instagram, Iremide has created content that is hard to copy or beat.

Her videos are not just your regular cut and join. She actually takes her time to give it all.

Iremide got people’s attention when she created a video content wearing different traditional outfits from Nigeria’s diverse culture on Independence Day.

Her video that has the highest views of 53, 673 is the ‘Africa To The World’ video. She wore attires from different countries in the African continent, with their full regalia and make up.

The questions that flood her timeline is, ‘how does she get these costumes and make up perfect?

What will happen when she hits one million followers and one thousand posts? Watching every content posted by this young talent can confuse a critic who tries to pin her to a particular career.

She can do well and excel perfectly as an actress, character make up creator or even a dancer. As one of the youngest up and coming content creators on social media, it will be wise to take a back seat and watch how far her creativity takes her.

There are several other outstanding women doing great things in different sectors to look out for but reminisce with these few as we jump on the smooth ride the New Year brings.

