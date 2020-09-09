Entrepreneurship skills: SEEFOR trains 7226 Bayelsans

The State Employment and Expenditure for Result Project (SEEFOR)on Wednesday trained 7226 Bayelsans on Mentorship over Money Management and Entrepreneurship Skills in the state.

According to SEEFOR, the training and empowerment scheme, which was drawn from participants from the eight local governments, was a scheme sponsored by the World Bank and the European Union and is part of efforts to stop youth restivenes in the state.

The Communication Director in the Bayelsa office of the SEEFOR, Mr. Tarinyo Akono, explained that 7226 beneficiaries of the project in Sagbama were set to recieve their N5000 compulsory monthly savings soon adding that the training was designed to teach them to invest wisely.

He said “This set of beneficiaries, 7226 in total, have concluded their one year engagement and there is the need to give them training on money management, so that when they recieve their N5000 monthly compulsory savings, they can start a small scale business to enable them grow and make money for themselves.

“Through this, they will become more respected and employers of labour. With this most of our youths will not go back to the street begging as we usually see them do or engage in any form of social vices.”

“Since we began we have been able to locate and track the progress of 2000 beneficiaries of this project and the success rate is 85 per cent. And out of the 85 per cent more than 80 per cent are women. This means women are doing better in setting and management of small scale businesses.”

A beneficiary, Miss Odogu Janet, who announced her desire to invest her savings in fashion designing business, said her aim was to grow the business so she could employ other youths in her community, Toru-Orua in Sagbama.

Also Speaking, Mr. Odubo Amos, who hails from Ebedebiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area, declared his intention to invest in shoe making business maintaining that: “I can be self reliant and not depend on people to give me money to feed and cater for myself.”

Earlier at the occasion, the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council, Mr. Embelakpo Alale, said the SEEFOR through the employment of youths into its small public works and maintainance projects have given many unemployed young graduates in Bayelsa the opportunity to be self reliant and employers of labour.

Like this: Like Loading...