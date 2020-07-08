Arts & Entertainments

Entries for Lagos City of Water competition opens

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Eddy Eguavoen Foundation, organisers of “Lagos: City on Water”, an architecture competition, has called for entries from recent graduates and students of architecture to design innovative building, structure, master plan or design solution for the future of Lagos on water.

The foundation, in a statement announcing the call for entries, stated that contestants are encouraged to respond to the threat of sea-level rise and the project must make significant use of water space, whether floating, submerged and suspended over water.

The competition is open to all local and international architecture students or recent graduates of about a year, and encourages different levels of detail and development. Contestants’ projects should be a concept that presents a possible solution or it could be a very detailed master plan that presents a vision for a commu-nity of the future for Lagos. Entries for the competition can be completed via the website, www.voenassociates. com/foundation; which will close by August 10. Judging criteria include concept, creativity, presentation and sustainability.

Twenty finalists will be shortlisted at the close of the entries while first to third position winners will win a cash prize of 700 euro, 400 euro and 200 euro respectively. The Eddy Eguavoen Foundation established on January 11th 2020, is a Nongovernment Organisation that pushes for innovation in Nigerian Architecture through an annual design competition, setting up of design workshops and building for communities-in-need. The organization is named after the late Edwin Ehi Eguavoen, an accomplished Nigerian Architect that ran his Architecture firm, Voen Associates for over 30 years. Voen Associates is still active and the implementation of this organisation is a way of honoring his legacy while pushing for progress in Nigerian Architecture.

In August 2019, CNN published an article listing the top cities that are prone to excessive flooding due to the coming rise in sea levels. Lagos was one of them. One solution, which was mentioned by Andrew Yang during the American Democratic debate in 2019, is to move to higher land. In the case of Lagos, this would be the mainland in areas such as Ikeja, which is already densely populated. Rather than move away from the water, why not embrace it and continue to develop the city with the water? This is what led to the theme of the first Eddy Eguavoen Foundation Architecture Competition; Lagos: City on Water.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

How Chukwubuike emerged winner of Stimulus Prize for New Writing

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After a very rigorous screening, Mr. Chidozie Chukwubuike was announced winner of the maiden edition of Stimulus Prize for New Writing, for his poem’s poem “The Global Stab”. The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is an initiative of the Administrators of the ANA Integrity Forum (AIF), which was created by like minds to bring all […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ikeja Unique Lions Club commissions monument

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

In its commitment to beautifying and making the environment better, a philanthropic organisation, the Ikeja Unique Lions Club, last Saturday commissioned a monument, the rehabilitation of a park, at the Lagos State Secretariat, Ikeja. A major feature of the park is a bronze sculpture of a lion which adorn the place. The District Governor of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian woman sues 19 in-laws for libel, defamation of character

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian woman has sued 19 of her husband’s relatives for libel and defamation of character. The woman reportedly claimed she has a voice recording and videos of them calling her a slut. According to the Twitter user who shared the story, the lady is also demanding an apology and N5m from each of them. Despite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: