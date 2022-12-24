Entries open for 2023 WTM Africa Responsible Awards

Africa Travel Week is calling all sustainability champions, change makers, movers, and shakers to enter the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 as applications are now open for entries. This is your chance to be recognised as a leader in responsible tourism and to put your company on the world map, disclosed a report by Vovagesafriq. The awards are integral to Africa Travel Week and honour responsible businesses which are leading the way on the continent. Established in 2004, these annual Awards set the benchmark for best practices, encouraging tourism stakeholders to rally behind sustainable travel experiences. The 2023 Awards is divided into four regions: Africa, India, Latin America, and the rest of the world. Each region’s winners will go forward to compete in the Global Awards at WTM London 2023.

“Sustainable tourism is a top priority worldwide, and we know that many African organisations are leading the way with their actions and initiatives. These awards are an opportunity for recognition and celebration. We are very proud that South Africa’s Witsiehoek Mountain Lodge has been recognised in the Growing the Economic Benefit category and as an overall winner in the 2022 Global WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director, Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries Portfolio at RX Africa. Award entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts led by Harold Goodwin, WTM’s Responsible Tourism Advisor. Goodwin says, “The Responsible

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...