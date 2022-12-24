Travel & Tourism

Entries open for 2023 WTM Africa Responsible Awards

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Africa Travel Week is calling all sustainability champions, change makers, movers, and shakers to enter the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 as applications are now open for entries. This is your chance to be recognised as a leader in responsible tourism and to put your company on the world map, disclosed a report by Vovagesafriq. The awards are integral to Africa Travel Week and honour responsible businesses which are leading the way on the continent. Established in 2004, these annual Awards set the benchmark for best practices, encouraging tourism stakeholders to rally behind sustainable travel experiences. The 2023 Awards is divided into four regions: Africa, India, Latin America, and the rest of the world. Each region’s winners will go forward to compete in the Global Awards at WTM London 2023.

“Sustainable tourism is a top priority worldwide, and we know that many African organisations are leading the way with their actions and initiatives. These awards are an opportunity for recognition and celebration. We are very proud that South Africa’s Witsiehoek Mountain Lodge has been recognised in the Growing the Economic Benefit category and as an overall winner in the 2022 Global WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director, Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries Portfolio at RX Africa. Award entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts led by Harold Goodwin, WTM’s Responsible Tourism Advisor. Goodwin says, “The Responsible

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

International Hospitality Institute names Effeh new country manager

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The International Hospitality Institute (IHI) Nigeria chapter has named a new management team to run its affairs, with the Chief Executive Officer of Footprint Hospitality Limited, Allen Effeh, appointed the new country manager. Effeh, who was formerly the director for Media and Public Relations in Nigeria takes over from Brian Efa as country manager of […]
Travel & Tourism

My experience at Seme Border

Posted on Author Nneka Isaac-Moses

When we set out at 5.45am that morning from Maryland in Lagos, we asked the Captain (our driver) what time he thinks we would arrive Accra, Ghana; he said: ‘‘Before 3pm if we played by the rules.’’ But if we choose not to do the needful and insist on our rights as travellers with complete […]
Travel & Tourism

LTI unfolds world’s best, worst new luxury hotels for 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Background Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) is a global member only organisation providing digital reporting for affluent travellers who wish to make informed travel decisions based on honest and highly detailed intelligence. It cover luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and nightlife in granular detail. Despite the testing times of the global pandemic, 2021 has been a triumphant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica