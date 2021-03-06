Arts & Entertainments

Entries open for Arojah Students Playwriting Prize

Organisers of The Arojah Students Playwriting Prize (TASPP) have announced call for entry for 2021 edition of the Prize. The competition is open to all playwrights of Nigerian heritage who are undergraduates across tertiary institutions – universities, polytechnics and colleges around the world. Submissions for the 2021 edition of the competition is open from between March 1to May 31.

A statement jointly signed by the Prize Administrator and the Artistic Director of Arojah Royal Theatre, Paul Liam and Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo, said all entries must be submitted within the stipulated deadline. It added that failure to meet all stated conditions will lead to outright disqualification. Also, entries must be full length one-act plays, and must be an adaptation/transposition of John Pepper Clark’s ‘The Casualties’, as the competition is in honour of the Nigerian literary icon. Entries can be in any form of the playwright’s choice – comedy, parody, monologue, tragedy etc.

Any play previously performed, published or currently in consideration for other competitions is not qualified to enter for this competition. Also, submission must be in word document sent as an attachment with the subject column reading: *TASPP 2021.

“Complete contact information, including full contact address, email(s), phone number(s) social media handles and a brief (50 word) bio of participating student playwright should accompany each submission, on a separate sheet. All submissions should be sent to TASPP@AROJAHTHEATRE. COM on or before 31 May 2021,” the statement reads in part.

While a longlist of 10 plays would be announced in July 2021, the announcement of winners and award ceremony will hold in September/ October 2021. The winner will clinch a monetary prize of N150,000, certificate and a medal of honour while the two runners up get N50,000 consolation prizes each with certificates.

