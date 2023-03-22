Entry opens for 3rd Arojah students’ playwriting prize

The organisers of The Arojah Students Playwriting Prize (TASPP) has announced entry call for the 3rd edition of the Prize. The competition is open to undergraduates of Nigerian origin in tertiary institutions anywhere in the world – Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, etc. Only previously unproduced/unpublished plays are eligible to participate in this competition, and there is no restriction as to the style, form or length (though preference will be given to One-Act plays with a running time maximum of one-hour) of plays to be submitted, the organisers stated in a release, adding that this edition is focused on engaging with ‘Peace Building’. Entries should promote tolerance, unity and eschew divisiveness and violence.

The winning playwright will receive a cash prize of N150,000 and the play will be considered for a full production/ staged reading in October 2023. Runnersup will receive Consolation Prizes of N50,000 each. “All submitted works must be in MSWord format. Please, kindly read the TASPP Agreement form before submitting your play for consideration.

If your work is selected, you will be asked to sign and submit a copy of this agreement. Kindly note that the two most important requirements for this contest is that you must be an undergraduate and a Nigerian.” All entries must be submitted within the stipulated deadline. Failure to meet the stated conditions shall lead to disqualification. Entry ends on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

