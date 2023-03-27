Enugu: 2 cops shot dead as gunmen attack checkpoint

After weeks of respite, gunmen yesterday resurfaced in Enugu State with a deadly attack that left two policemen dead. The dare devil gunmen reportedly killed the two police officers at the old stadium gate, near University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), Independence Layout, Enugu. police checkpoint as the gunmen opened fire on the officers. A source said the police officers on stop and search were taken by surprise. Two of the officers are shown lying in a pool of blood in a video that is currently going viral on social media. The Enugu State Police Command is yet to issue any statement on the incident as at the time of filing this report

