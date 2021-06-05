Enugu 2023: Aninri LG stakeholders back Ugwuanyi on zoning

Stakeholders in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the need to retain power rotation ahead of the 2023 governorship contest in the state. The stakeholders, who made their position known at a town hall meeting organised by the Enugu West Patriotic League, Aninri Local Government Area Chapter, at Aninri council headquarters, Ndeabor, identified zoning principle as the reason for political stability and enduring peace in the state.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting recently, the people passed a vote of confidence in the governor and described his achievements in the past six years as enduring and impactful on the lives of the people. They stated that it would be unfair for anyone or zone to change the zoning arrangement in the state and pledged to stand with the governor on the choice of who succeeds him at the Lion Building (Enugu Government House) in 2023. They further noted that: “That the government of Enugu State under ‘GBURUGBURU’ has invested so much in both human capital and infrastructural development from which Aninri local government and its citizens have benefitted massively and has appointed a daughter of Aninri Local Government as a judge of the High Court of Enugu State Judiciary and to further showcase his love.

“This government appointed two sons of Aninri to serve in his cabinet as commissioners in addition to other appointments in capacities such as Technical Assistants, Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants. “That a vote of confidence is hereby passed on the governor and the government of Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his uncommon achievements, investment in peace and security in Enugu state and for the sustainability of the status quo for the good of posterity. “That Aninri people stand with His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his position for the sustenance of the zoning arrangement of the governorship seat of Enugu state”. The communiqué signed by the stakeholders including former Commissioner in the state, Dr. Charles Ajah; former Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Uchechukwu Okolo and the SA to the governor on Communication, Chukwunonye Okereke, stated that every part of the state was being treated equally by the Ugwuanyi – led administration. Also speaking, the Coordinator, Enugu West Patriotic League Aninri chapter, Mark Ogbonna and the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Transport, Peter Ajah, said that the people were fully in support of the zoning arrangement of the governorship seat of Enugu State, for equity and justice.

