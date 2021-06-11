News

Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu's senatorial district bids for guber position

Stakeholders from Enugu West senatorial district yesterday declared that it was the turn of the district to produce the next governor of the state in 2023 when the current Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North senatorial district, would exhaust his two terms of eight years in office.

The stakeholders made the demand in a sevenpoint communiqué issued at the end of a crucial meeting held in Enugu, even as they argued that there had never been any known preexisting or agreed power rotation arrangement hitherto, in whatever form, nature, parameter, precept, convention, written or unwritten with respect to which zone should produce governor of Enugu State in recent history. The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is the current senator representing the district in the senate.

Although the issue of which senatorial district should produce Governor Ugwuanyi’s successor had become an emotive and controversial matter in the state ahead of the 2023 general election with a divided opinion between Enugu West and Enugu East, but the stakeholders from Enugu West in the communiqué, insisted that facts of history of past governors of the state support their claim. The stakeholders noted the good working relationship between the people of Enugu West and Governor Ugwuanyi, as well as his remarkable commitment to peace and security of lives and property of the citizens and others living in Enugu State, and pleaded that they be allowed to produce his successor in 2023

