Enugu 2023: Nsukka youths drum support for Ugwuanyi

Youths of Enugu North under the auspices of Nsukka Youths for Gburugburu have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to youth development. The group also applauded Ugwuanyi for carrying them along, stressing that in the history of youths in the state has never had the opportunity they have today in governance. Speaking when a delegation of youth leaders from the six local government areas of Enugu North paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the leader of the delegation, Roy Ifeanyi Ekwueme, told the governor that the visit was also to appreciate him for the peaceful conduct of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in the state. He said: “We also thank you for the opportunity you (Ugwuanyi) gave to the youth that ordinarily wouldn’t have dreamt of being councillors, council chairmen, party candidates, even community leaders
Related Articles
Buhari, Danjuma parley
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with former Minister of Defence, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma (rtd), at the State House, Abuja. The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House correspondents as at the time of filing this report. NAN, however, gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the ongoing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SMBLF demands immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) on Friday demanded in the national interest, the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu and a stop to any further persecution of Sunday Igboho, who is currently on a conditional release in Benin Republic. SMBLF also warned that the continued detention and trial of Kanu on charges of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rights-of-way, vandalism behind delay of 330kVA Ondo substation –Minister
Following the delay in completionof the330kva substation in Akure, Ondo State, the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, has disclosed that rightsof- way issues and vandalism were reasons for the foot-dragging in the multi-billion naira project. During an inspection tour of the facility over the weekend, the minister, who was represented by the Executive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)