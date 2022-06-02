Enugu 2023: Nsukka youths drum support for Ugwuanyi

Youths of Enugu North under the auspices of Nsukka Youths for Gburugburu have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to youth development. The group also applauded Ugwuanyi for carrying them along, stressing that in the history of youths in the state has never had the opportunity they have today in governance. Speaking when a delegation of youth leaders from the six local government areas of Enugu North paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the leader of the delegation, Roy Ifeanyi Ekwueme, told the governor that the visit was also to appreciate him for the peaceful conduct of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in the state. He said: “We also thank you for the opportunity you (Ugwuanyi) gave to the youth that ordinarily wouldn’t have dreamt of being councillors, council chairmen, party candidates, even community leaders

