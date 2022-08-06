News

Enugu 2023: Nsukka zone women, artisans declare support for Ugwuanyi, other PDP candidates

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, has continued to received accolades and supports for his candidature, with the women of the senatorial district under the auspices of Nsukka Women Movement for Gburugburu, yesterday declaring their overwhelm-ing support for the governor, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other candidates of the party. Speaking when the ward and local government coordinators and executives group visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Founder/Leader of the group, Chief Juliana Ugwu, told the governor that the women are solidly behind him, Mbah, and oth- er PDP candidates.

Ugwu disclosed that their unalloyed support for Ugwuanyi- led PDP leadership in Enugu State is in recognition of the gianT strides of his administration. The woman leader said that members of the group, comprising women across the six LGAs of Enugu North Senatorial District, are impressed with the enviable peace entrenched in the state by Ugwuanyi. Meanwhile, a delegation of the Technical Section Industrial Market, Nsukka, led by the Chairman and Secretary, Festus Uramah and Harrison Odo, respectively, also paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, applauding him for his good works in as well as his benevolence towards them through the traders’ empowerment scheme “which a lot of people from our community benefited from”.

 

