Enugu 2023: Nwobodo insists on Nkanu East

As controversy rages over power shift in Enugu State ahead of 2023 general elections, elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, at the weekend declared that he has not changed his position on somebody from Nkanu East Local Government Area succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

 

Nwobodo stated that anybody seeking for his consultation to become the next governor of the state is welcome to his home, but that he has made up his mind on where he feels the next governor of the state should come from, based on his convictions.

 

Nwobodo stated this when Offor Chukwuegbo, a member of House of Representatives, came to seek for his support to become the next governor of Enugu State in 2023.

 

Chukwuegbo is, however, from Enugu South Local Government Area, just as Nwobodo. Nwobodo said: “I’ve not changed my position. I told them my blessing goes to Nkanu East.

 

Anybody is free to visit me to tell me his ambition. I will tell them that they can go on, that I wish them the best, but that this is my position. “One cannot spit and swallow it back.

Offor is coming as a son and I cannot say no. Again, I say all power belongs to God. There are many more to come and if they come I will wish them the best. I cannot say no to anybody.” Chukwuegbo who spoke to newsmen through the directorgeneral of his campaign organisation, Chiene I. Chiene, however, said that Nwobodo gave them his blessing.

 

He said that the delegation to Nwobodo was made up of the greater Amechi Awkunanaw federated communities, adding: “We came to see our father and a trail-blazer, to intimate him of the ambition of Offor Chukwuegbo to become the next governor of Enugu State and to seek his blessing. We came out smiling, indicative of the fact that he gave his blessings,” Chiene said.

 

Chukwuegbo and Nwobodo hail from the greater Amechi community, same as Senator Ken Nnamani. Nwobodo had said that he wants to give other parts of Nkanu clan, particularly Nkanu East LGA, an opportunity to develop, which was reason for his decision to support Nkanu East LGA.

 

