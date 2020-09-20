Enugu 2023: Ugwuanyi now leader of Ebeano

Politics of 2023 may have kicked off in Enugu State yesterday, as members of the powerful ‘Ebeano Political Family’, a structure founded by the former governor of the state, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, formally handed over the leadership of the group to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with a mandate to decide who succeeds him.

The group, which had been in limbo for a while, made the submission during a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House Enugu. Sen. Nnamani, on behalf of the group said that being a pioneer member of the Ebeano Political Family and familiar with its vision and mission, Governor Ugwuanyi as the current leader in the state, was in a better position not only to reposition the group but also lead the group to 2023 in order to reduce succession tension.

Also, Senator Nnamani, described Ugwuanyi as the pillar of Ebeano, and the person who invited him from his base in the United States, where he was enjoying his retirement to come and contest for senate seat in 2019.

“Your Excellency, I’m pledging my total loyalty to you. Ebeano is real politics, live and let live, politics is serious business, and Ebeano is a science of equality of leveraging to balance interest.

“We are all equal stakeholders, if our leader says you should go, you go, if he says you should stay you stay… Ebeano is not a political party, PDP is intact, we are here to help PDP,” he said. A member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu, who spoke on behalf of other federal lawmakers, pledged their loyalty and solidarity as well.

In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi extolled the visionary leadership of Senator Nnamani who founded Ebeano political family, saying that the political structure has produced not only all the governors of the State since 1999, but also other political offices.

