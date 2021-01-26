Enugu: 25-year-old man hangs self inside shrine

People of Akpa Edem in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State were shocked at the weekend when they discovered the body of a young man at the shrine of the community’s deity.

The man, John Asogwa (25), reportedly hanged himself before the deity. John, who hailed from Amenu Edem Ani community, was said to be the son of a popular politician, Peter Asogwa Peter.

The deceased was said to have dressed himself up to attend a funeral only to end up in a shrine where his body was discovered. He was discovered hanging with protruded tongue while his bag, stuffed with clothes, hung nearby on the tree of the deity.

A source close to the family told journalists that John had taken his break fast early, took his bath and went out without speaking to anybody in the family.

Residents claimed that after due consultations over the circumstances surrounding John’s death, it was discovered that he had a pact “with a deity that demanded his dead body”.

A resident said John’s body was brought down after some rituals were performed. The resident added that the body was taken to the deity he was allegedly committed to while alive

