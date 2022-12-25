Enugu: 4 kidnapped at 9th-mile, rescued from Ezeagu forest

Police Operatives serving in Iwollo Division of the Enugu Command, in synergy with Neighborhood Watch personnel and Forest Guards have rescued four kidnap victims.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe DSP in a press statement said the rescue took place on December 24 in a forest at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The three male and a female victim were reported to have been kidnapped along 9th-Mile/Eke/Akama-Oghe Road, on 23/12/2022 at about 8pm.

Also recovered was a black-coloured Mercedes Benz car belonging to one of the victims.

Police say all the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, the Enugu Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, has ordered Tactical Operatives of the Command to sustain ongoing manhunt of the kidnapping suspects, who abandoned the victims and escaped due to the intense pressure mounted by the operatives to rescue the victims and apprehend them.

