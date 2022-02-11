Enugu: 4 policemen feared dead in gun duel

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers yesterday in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State, attacked a police team, killing about four of police officers around Loma Linda Estate, Maryland, and Independence Layout in Enugu. A source told journalists that the unknown gunmen had kidnapped a woman very close to Treasure Point Joint, along Ugwuaji Road before attacking the police. While some said two policemen were killed, others claimed that three or four were killed. A source said: “The unknown gunmen kidnapped a man around that covert where they sell tiles and it seems their gunshots attracted the police nearby and they tried to block the gun men.

“We heard serious gunshots and believed they must have engaged the police in a shootout which claimed the lives of the three or four policemen.” The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack, said information relating to the incident were still sketchy, but added that policemen were after the hoodlums. “Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy. Meanwhile, manhunt of the hoodlums has been initiated,” he said.

