Enugu: A housing scheme gone awry

• Residents head to court over alleged brutalization, forceful ejection

• Cry for justice, accuse developer of scam, alteration of approved master plan

• Wants Governor Ugwuanyi to intervene

Residents of an estate in Enugu, owned by HELIU Residences are at war with the company. The residents, who bought the property via mortgage were forcefully ejected by thugs allegedly hired by the company on March 16. While the residents blame the company for failing to validate its papers with the Enugu State Ministry of Lands, the company said the matter is subjudice, they can’t explain their side yet. KENNETH OFOMA reports from Enugu that the residents are calling for help from all quarters

Some house owners at the high end HELIU Residences at the New Independence Layout, Enugu, have been thrown into misery and hardship after being forcefully ejected from their homes.

Their ordeal started on March 16, 2021, when managers of the sprawling estate, FIT Consult, allegedly procured the services of thugs and hoodlums, to break into their houses, brutalized their families (for those in the house at the material time), and threw out their properties outside the house in the open. That was despite a court order mandating parties to a motion on notice to maintain status quo ante pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The thugs beat up anybody trying to take pictures or video record the action, seized their mobile phones and smashed the same on the hard concrete interlocks to apparently hide evidence. But, some smart residents were quick enough to escape with their phones with evidence of the horrific brutalization and willful destruction of their properties. One of the pictures captured some staff of FIT Consult directing the hoodlums, who were clutching dangerous weapons.

A pregnant wife of one of the residents was badly manhandled. A wife of another resident was equally beaten to stupor and later hospitalized. They were all driven out of the building and they were not allowed to go with a pin.

Some of the residents put calls across to their husbands at work but by the time they came back, they couldn’t even access their house again as their household properties were thrown out and the gate to their residences padlocked.

Some of them still had their cars parked inside the compound and were yet to access the vehicles till date. They had to take refuge in hotels, with only the cloth they were putting on.

Their children were subjected to the same fate as they had to make do with the school uniform they were putting on, on the day of ejection. Their properties were left outside the building for damage under the rain and sunshine, while hoodlums stole as much as they could.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, the affected house owners, through their spokesperson, Stephen Obi, a victim himself, said that all their appeals to the Managing Partner of Fit Consult, Lauretta Aniagolu before the forceful election proved abortive. He said that FIT Consult and HELIU took laws into their hands and also took advantage of the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which paralyzed all courts in Nigeria.

“Our business contract started with the above company in 2017 when they advertised that ‘mortgage is available’ in their 3-bedroom bungalows @ HELIU Residences, New Independence layout, Enugu. “We all applied and paid N10,000 nonrefundable fees for application form. After which, the company took all of us to a mortgage bank called Imperial Homes to process our Mortgage.

The Mortgage Company (Imperial Homes) collected a total sum of N130,000 from each applicant as processing fee while we all paid 20 per cent each to FIT Consult (HELIU Residences) as equity contribution in 2017.

“Hence, our loan was approved by Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in 2019 as all applicants met all criteria required to access Mortgage by civil servants in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the Imperial Mortgage Bank that processed and got the approved loan was delisted from carrying out any transaction on Mortgage by Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

FIT Consult Ltd (HELIU Residences) in their own wisdom negotiated and transferred all their Mortgage Applicants to ‘AG Mortgage Bank’ to inherit the transaction. “This happened in 2019. AG Mortgage Bank accepted and demanded that we should all pay another processing fee again. We contested but eventually agreed to pay N87,000 to AG Mortgage Bank.

“These bungalows that were sold to us are uncompleted houses (Carcass). At a stakeholders meeting held at their office in 2020, all the applicants were mandated to pay 10 per cent of individual loan amount within one week as perfection fee to enable them get all the necessary documents (C.of.O) for our properties and after payment, we were immediately advised by Mr. Chukwuneke Echesi, Director of sales FIT Consult Ltd (HELIU Residences) to go ahead and complete those houses which were sold to us as carcass and also move in as we have met all requirements in owning our houses via Mortgage.

“The problem started when the primary Mortgage Bank (AG Mortgage Bank) went to the Enugu State Ministry of Lands to perfect our documents for these houses and saw that what the company (FIT Consult) has on ground is not what is reflected on the Master plan of the Estate. FIT Consult (HELIU Residences) altered the original plan of the Estate.

For instance, instead of having one bungalow in each plot of land (62 bungalows), the company altered and built twin bungalows in each plot (124 bungalows in all) and allocated them to different applicants.

“The Ministry of Lands asked them to come for variation (and pay for it before the C of O could be processed) since the Master plan has been altered. This is to enable the Mortgage applicants have title for their properties.

The C of O is very important to us because it serves as collateral to our Mortgage. FIT Consult refused to come for variation as requested by Ministry of Lands. Instead it chose to threaten, intimidate and harass us and actually succeeded in cowering most of us into accepting very impossible conditions in order to save our investment.

“Some of us that dared to challenge the illegality were not spared. It was this perceived effrontery of some of us that snowballed into the company using dangerous thugs, who were smoking Indian hemp to break down the gates and doors of our houses, brutalized, damaged and threw away our properties.

The phones of those who tried to take photos were seized and destroyed. All these were done in contravention of a subsisting Motion on Notice of a competent Court directing parties to maintain status quo,” he narrated.

Mr Obi stressed that the primary reason they signed-up to buy houses from FIT Consult Ltd (HELIU Residences) was because the company clearly stated that it allows the use of Mortgage by qualified applicants. In fact, he said it was FIT Consult that directed them to use Imperial Mortgage Bank to access mortgage because FIT Consult and Imperial Mortgage Bank are in partnership.

He said that when FIT Consult refused to pay for variation at the Ministry of Lands, it now ordered the mortgage applicants to pay outright as it was not ready to spend money on variation. The applicants protested, saying that the original contract was for them to pay through mortgage and which has been approved already but for no fault of theirs, the developer refused to access it because of non-payment of variation of the original plan of the Estate.

He said that mortgages were approved for contributors to the National Housing Fund only once in a lifetime. And since theirs had been approved, it’s the responsibility of FIT Consult to provide the C of O of land so that the approved mortgage will drop into its account, and that failure to do so should not be blamed on the applicants.

According to him, they are civil servants and have no other source of income other than their job, and therefore could not afford outright payment within one year as requested by the company with a penalty of 12 per cent yearly or 1 per cent monthly.

He said that even after they hesitantly agreed to pay the balance of the money within one year, FIT Consult insisted that they must also pay 12 per cent default interest. He said that they pointed out to FIT Consult that the said loan has been approved by FMBN since 2019 and waiting for the developer (FIT Consult) to do the needful for the money to be given to them as other parties (buyers) had done the needful on their part.

“The foundation of the current challenge lies in the changes/alterations which were made in the survey master plan with Enugu A locked gate to the residence State Town Planning Authority. We have already paid N120,000 each to a surveyor to produce a registered survey plan for us. If not for the above mentioned alterations which the Ministry of Lands, Enugu State expects FIT Consult Ltd (HELIU Residences) to come forward and correct from November, 2020.” He said that some of them had already spent more than N5million to make the carcass building habitable before moving in.

This is aside from N130, 000 processing fee to Imperial Mortgage (delisted), another N87, 000 processing fee to A.G Homes, N1, 790,000 equity payment (20 per cent of the cost of building) to FIT Consult, and perfection fee of N716, 000 (processing of title documents) to A.G. Homes. He said that they packed into the building on August 6, 2020 and were illegally and forcefully ejected on March 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, in a Save Our Soul (S.o.S) to the State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the affected victims of the forceful ejection lamented the loss of household property, personal documents and misery they and their families have been subjected to since March 16.

The affected victims have also petitioned the National Human Rights Commission, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of Police, the State Commissioner of Police and the Directorate of State Services. When our Correspondent called the Managing Partner of FIT Consult, Lauretta Aniagolu, for her response, her phone was switched off. But when contacted, the Director of Sales of FIT Consult, Chukwuneke Echesi, referred our Correspondent to the Company Secretary, Barr. Ifeanyi Nweke. Nweke on his part declined to comment on the matter saying it was before the court.

“They took us to human rights groups. They took us to the police; they took us to SARS. So, we decline to discuss it until the matter was dispensed with. Hope you understand, so that we don’t go subjudice. They are the people running. Even some of them have even settled the bill and went in. “Some are asking for them to come back. But there is nothing that cannot be settled. If not for the strike, they would have come to tell the court what they want. You understand?

Court will adopt it then we go ahead. Nobody looks for a problem anywhere where there is no problem. “So what happened is that at the appropriate time, I will call you. We cannot discuss it now. As far as this matter is concerned we cannot discuss it in the press,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...