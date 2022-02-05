News

Enugu: Agballah takes charge as APC chairman

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The newly inaugurated chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah has promised to turn around the fortune of the party in the state. Agballah promised to pursue the realisation of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. He made the promise on Friday in Enugu, while addressing APC faithfuls, who thronged Akanu Ibiam International Airport to receive him after Thursday’s inauguration in Abuja. Agballah said that like the legendary Greek Argonauts the new APC leadership in the state has “the golden fleece.”

“Today the journey for competitive politics has started as we mark the end of political and economic monopoly in Enugu State. Together, we shall not only deepen democracy, but we will make it competitive as we lead Enugu and Ndi-Igbo to break the glass ceiling and produce the Nigerian President of Igbo extraction,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

