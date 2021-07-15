News

Enugu: ALGON chair lauds governor on security, development

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The national leadership of local government council workers, under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the level of security in the state and the prevailing peaceful atmosphere, as well as the giant feats his administration has recorded in infrastructural development despite the limited resources at its disposal. Addressing newsmen after members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ALGON inspected some projects embarked upon by the Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration across the state, the National Chairman of the association, Kolade David Alabi, said that “my impression about Enugu State is what the legal minds will call fact speaks for itself.”

Our Reporters

News

IBEDC distributes 69,000 prepaid metres to customers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday disclosed that it had distributed 69,000 prepaid metres to its customers in its coverage areas. The company’s Regional Head of Ogun, Dr. Ademola Adewumi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, revealed that the IBEDC was targeting 104,000 customers for distribution of metres before the expiration of […]
News

US to ‘make good’ on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States will “make good” on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was “proud to be back” in the global climate discussion, just days after President Joe Biden signed an order […]
News

Ned Nwoko becomes NAOSRE Grand Patron

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, mostly known in the business, entertainment and political circles as Ned Nwoko, has become Grand Patron to the National Association of Online Security Reporters, NAOSRE, , an association made up of the finest hands in Nigeria’s security reportage. Ned Nwoko is one of Nigeria’s outstanding investors in hospitality, a business […]

