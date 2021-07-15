Enugu: ALGON chair lauds governor on security, development

The national leadership of local government council workers, under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the level of security in the state and the prevailing peaceful atmosphere, as well as the giant feats his administration has recorded in infrastructural development despite the limited resources at its disposal. Addressing newsmen after members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ALGON inspected some projects embarked upon by the Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration across the state, the National Chairman of the association, Kolade David Alabi, said that “my impression about Enugu State is what the legal minds will call fact speaks for itself.”

Like this: Like Loading...