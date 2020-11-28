Enugu, Anambra men should marry Imo girls, lady cries out in viral video

A Nigerian lady known as Esther Sky has cried out on social media that especially those from Enugu and Anambra no longer marry from Imo state. She expressed her dissatisfaction in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

According to the Imo State lady identified as Esther Sky, men are now running away from ladies from the state and she feels something must be done to salvage the situation before it gets out of hand. She also berated Anambra state men for always dating Imo women as girlfriends but go back to their villages to marry under the guise of “my mother found a wife for me”.

Sounding helpless, the lady pleaded with Nigerians at large to help her beg men especially Enugu and Anambra men to start taking wives from Imo state. Her video has since left netizens in split as to the genuineness of her concerns.

Like this: Like Loading...